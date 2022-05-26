Norman lawmakers split on gun violence solutions

May 26—Norman's state legislators all expressed remorse about a deadly shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, but differ in how much responsibility they place on the Legislature to address gun violence in Oklahoma.

Salvador Ramos, 18, killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde with an AR-15-style rifle Tuesday.

When asked Wednesday for statements about the shooting and whether the Legislature can do anything to address gun violence, responses from Norman's two state senators and two of its state representatives fell along party lines.

The lone Republican senator suggested solutions are outside the walls of the state Capitol, while the other three legislators — all Democrats — called on state lawmakers to do more to find ways to lessen gun violence in the state.

In Oklahoma, legislators this session passed House Bill 3144, which bars the state from signing contracts with companies that are against a firearm entity or trade association like the National Rifle Association. The NRA has opposed laws that would restrict gun ownership and donates to political candidates who support fewer gun regulations.

"We recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal," a statement from the NRA about the Tuesday shooting reads. The statement further says NRA members will pledge to redouble their commitment to make schools secure at their upcoming convention Friday.

Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, who voted for House Bill 3144, said his "heart is absolutely broken over the horrific school shooting."

When asked if the Legislature can do anything to prevent gun violence, Standridge said "all of society should look to the specifics of this event and learn from it" to prevent future mass shootings. He said society should demand fathers are accountable for their children and that parents learn everything about their children.

"Schools in my district have worked hard to provide security for their students, I am proud of this, but we can do more such as providing armed security, utilizing local police forces or with volunteers," Standridge said in his statement. "I would also call on churches to do their mission work where it is needed most right here at home. I believe churches should work hard to encourage parents, most especially fathers, to remain parents to their children, make the tough decisions for your child together with your child so that they are not left feeling the hopelessness that this young man in Texas obviously felt. Every day we are reminded that there is true evil in this world and now more than ever we need God in our lives and in our society, for He is our hope in dark times."

Norman police increased their presence at schools Wednesday following the shooting, an NPD news release reads.

Meanwhile, Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, filed Senate Bill 1294, which would make anyone who allows a minor to possess a gun for any reason other than sport guilty of a misdemeanor and civilly liable for any damage or harm the minor causes with the gun. The bill didn't make it to committee.

Boren and two Democratic state representatives who responded Wednesday expressed sorrow over the shooting, but also said the state needs stricter gun laws.

In a statement to The Transcript, Boren said the grief over the killing of school children "doesn't fit with too many politicians' attitude[s] about dealing with American gun violence."

"Americans should live free and liberated from the likelihood of becoming victims to deadly shootings at church, at school, at the grocery store," she said in her statement. "We need politicians to sacrifice enough power and influence to make sure our gun laws are making the jobs of law enforcement, teachers, pastors and grocery clerks easier, not life-threatening."

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said the Legislature could pass laws to keep people who would do harm from getting guns. She also said the Legislature could also "stop passing the most extreme gun legislation in the nation and start listening to solutions that have been proven to work."

Like Texas, Oklahoma is a permitless carry state.

"The fact of the matter is that policymakers are choosing to allow these shootings to continue with their hollow words, sending thoughts and prayers followed up by inaction and cowering to extremists who oppose common-sense reforms," Virgin said in a statement.

State representative and former teacher Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, called thoughts and prayers "lip-service to the victims and their families."

"We need to take an everything-on-the-table approach, examining solutions such as common sense regulations on guns, body armor and ammunition to more investments in mental health to better protecting soft targets such as our schools," Rosecrants said in a statement. "What we cannot do is what we have been doing: Nothing."

State Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, did not immediately respond to request for a statement Wednesday.