Norman Lear, celebrated US TV writer and producer, dies aged 101

The famed TV writer and producer Norman Lear, known for bringing the world shows like All in the Family and Sanford and Son, died this week, according to a statement posted by his family to his official Instagram. He was 101.

The Connecticut native’s death was confirmed in the New York Times by Lara Bergthold, a spokeswoman for the family. He died at his home in Los Angeles, California.

Lear entered the zeitgeist in the 70s, paving the way for sitcoms in television with the advent and production of All in the Family, Maude, Sanford and Son, One Day at a Time, The Jeffersons and Good Times. Some of his more recent contributions to TV have included the remake of One Day at a Time starring Rita Moreno and Justina Machado and the revival of Good Times on Netflix.

Prior to his TV boom, Lear had been a comedy writer and Oscar nominee for his screenplay, Divorce American Style. He went on to come up with the idea – based on the British sitcom Till Death Us Do Part – about a conservative working-class man and his raucous family in Queens, New York. That idea later became All in the Family.