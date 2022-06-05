Norman legislators' responses to shootings range from action plan to no response

Jun. 5—Norman's state and federal lawmakers' responses to recent mass shootings in Oklahoma range from detailed plans for legislation to no response at all.

Oklahoma has reeled since Wednesday, when a disgruntled patient stormed into Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa and killed his surgeon and three others before killing himself. It was four days after a man allegedly shot eight people in Taft, killing one during a fight at a Memorial Day festival.

They're two tragedies in a rash of mass shootings over the past month, most notably in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

In response to the shootings, Democrats in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday asked that the Stand Against Violence and Extremism [SAVE] Act be considered in the Legislature's 2022 special session. The bill would require the state to repeal its anti-red flag law, repeal its permitless carry law, repeal concealed carry in zoos and public parks, add a waiting period for gun purchases and raise the state buying age to 21 for all firearms.

At the federal level, President Joe Biden on Thursday called for stricter gun laws, including an assault weapons ban, more stringent background checks and red flag laws.

When asked if they had any plans to curb gun violence on a federal level, spokespeople for Norman's three U.S. congressmen, all Republicans, did not directly answer the question.

State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, did not immediately respond to a similar question about whether state Republicans have plans to curb gun violence in Oklahoma.

Following the state Democrats' news conference Thursday, state Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, said there's "no appetite" in the House's Republican supermajority to consider the SAVE Act. He argued the Democrats are trying to take away Oklahomans' rights and ability to defend themselves.

State representatives Emily Virgin, D-Norman, and Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, both said they support the SAVE Act and don't believe it's infringing on Oklahomans' rights and ability to defend themselves. Virgin spoke at the news conference Thursday.

Story continues

When asked if Democrats plan to do anything else to get the SAVE Act passed, Virgin said they'll circulate an amended Special Session call for legislators to sign so they can even consider the measures. They would need two-thirds of legislators to sign.

Prayers from Cole, Inhofe, Lankford

In a prepared statement, U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Moore, said he is "deeply saddened" by the shooting in Tulsa.

"In the wake of this senseless violence, I am thankful for the swift and heroic response of law enforcement," he said. "I will continue to grieve for the victims and pray for all those affected."

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe's spokesperson referred The Transcript to a similar statement from the Senator on Twitter. He said he prays for the victims' families and loved ones, that he's thankful for law enforcement's response and that "tragedy is in the loss of life."

In a tweet referred to by Lankford's spokesperson, the senator said he and his wife were "heartbroken" when they heard about the shooting in Tulsa, and that they were praying.

"It is hard to process the anger that motivates someone to commit such violence, especially at a place that provides care and healing," a thread of Lankford's tweets reads. He later added that he was grateful.

Along with the lack of response about congressional action to curb gun violence, none of the spokespeople directly responded when asked for Cole, Inhofe and Lankford's opinions about Oklahoma's permitless carry and anti-red flag laws.

Past, present response from State Legislature

While Standridge didn't respond to questions after the shooting in Tulsa, he has spoken in the past about one of the laws the SAVE Act aims to repeal.

Cities in states with permitless carry or similar laws have seen large spikes in reports of guns stolen from cars once the laws go into effect. Norman has seen a 70% increase in the reported crime in the two years after Oklahoma's permitless carry law went into effect when compared to the previous two.

Standridge, who voted for permitless carry in 2019, told The Transcript in February that he attributed the spike to a rise in crime in Norman, the prevalence of homeless in the city or police officer positions removed from the force. Norman police spokesperson Sarah Jensen called stealing guns from cars "a crime of opportunity" and said NPD had recently seen more people leave their guns in plain sight and in their unlocked cars.

Jensen said Friday that NPD "will provide response" to questions from The Transcript about permitless carry and mass shootings once they are able.

"It's beyond frustrating that [Republicans] offer no solutions except to advocate for even more guns," Virgin said.

Rosecrants said nobody wants to take away anyone's right to protect themselves with the SAVE Act. Rather, he said, the bill would restore regulations he believes would save lives.

Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said she and other Democrats "would like to understand why Republicans need to defend themselves with assault rifles against school children, grocery shoppers, worshippers and doctors."

Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, did not immediately respond to questions about the SAVE Act and the recent shootings.