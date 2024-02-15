Norman looks for volunteers to help in event of a tornado

TechCrunch

Lettuce isn’t the world’s most challenging crop, but as any farmer knows, there are plenty of problems that pop up between planting and harvest. To shield the tender greens from the cruel world, many growers have taken their crops indoors — sprawling greenhouses or humming warehouses have become the new homes for all sorts of crops. Indoor farming startups were darlings of the startup world in recent years, with their tech-forward focus drawing about $3 billion worth of investment from 2012 to 2022, according to Crunchbase.