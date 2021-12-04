Norman man accused of dealing drugs, possessing gun after conviction

Dec. 4—A Norman man was arrested Nov. 27 after police allegedly found numerous drugs and a weapon in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Caleb James Holman was charged Tuesday in Cleveland County District Court with trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of contruolled drug with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license.

Holman was detained in the Cleveland County jail Thursday with an extradition hold to Cuyahoga County, Ohio, according to records.

Police around 11 p.m. Saturday pulled over Holman in the 1000 block of Boyd Street in Norman on suspicion of driving without headlights and with an expired tag. He told police he wasn't licensed to drive and showed a bill of sale that returned unconfirmed, according to the police affidavit.

Dispatch confirmed a warrant for Holamn's extradition to Ohio for forgery and fraud. Police detained him after this discovery, the affidavit states.

Police in their search of the vehicle found a .40 caliber pistol with 10 bullets. They also found 52 baggies of cocaine, 33 bags of THC gummies, a bag of 67 grams of marinuana, 51 hydrocodone pills not prescribed to Holman,72 full pills and 58 half pills of Clobazam prescribed to Holman, 21 oxcarbazepine pills prescribed to Holman, a second cell phone, three THC vape vials, two scales with residue, $70 cash and a pocket knife, the affidavit states.

Holman told police all the drugs were his and that he had been selling, the affidavit states.