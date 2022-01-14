Norman man accused of pointing gun at Walmart employee during theft

Jan. 14—Joshua Zekiah Boserman, 39, of Norman was charged Wednesday with robbery with a firearm in connection with an incident at a Walmart in south Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police say employees at the Walmart at 3301 SW 104th St. reported they saw Boserman around 10:15 p.m. Jan. 2 pushing a cart with store items toward the exit doors without going through a checkout line. When an employee approached Boserman, he allegedly raised a pistol at her and told her to get out of the way, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Officers found Boserman's firearm holster in the store parking lot, the affidavit states.

OKCPD detective Bryan Jones said in the affidavit the employee was not able to identify Boserman from the incident because his face was covered. The affidavit does not say how OKCPD identified Boserman as the suspect.

Boserman was held Thursday in the Cleveland County jail on his robbery charge, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction and a hold from the Norman Police Department, according to jail records. He did not have any upcoming court dates as of Thursday, according to records.