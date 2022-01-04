Norman man accused of rape, burglary in June assault case

Jan. 4—Editor's note: This story contains details of sexual violence.

Marquan Struble, 25, of Norman, has been charged with first-degree rape, rape by instrumentation and first-degree buglary in connection with a reported assault of a woman in June 2021.

Norman police reported a woman said Struble on June 6 entered her apartment in the 1300 block of Steamboat Way without permission and raped and fingered her.

She said she woke up in her bedroom with his hand over her mouth, the affidavit states.

The woman said Struble kept her from seeing his face, took the bed sheet and shirt he was wearing and wore gloves during the assault. She said she saw his ankles and recognized his voice, the affidavit states.

The woman described Struble as a close personal friend and said he walked her home that night before he returned to her house and assaulted her.

Struble told police he never had a sexual relationship with the woman and that he took a Veo scooter to his home.

The Veo app showed Struble's scooter stopped at another apartment complex before he arrived at his home, the affidavit states.

Detectives determined at the crime scene that the outside screen was removed from the woman's window. The window was shut when officers arrived, the affidavit states.

Results from an examination at the Women's Resource Center the day of the alleged assault matched Struble's DNA from swabs taken from the woman, the affidavit reads.

Struble was held Monday in the Cleveland County jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond. He had not been scheduled for a court appearance, according to records.