Norman man arrested in connection with murder of woman found at Lake Thunderbird

Feb. 22—A Norman man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Wellston woman whose remains were found at Lake Thunderbird, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation reported Wednesday.

OSBI special agents arrested Austin Blake Godwin, 30, just before midnight Tuesday. He is facing charges of First Degree Murder and Unlawful Disposal of a Body, the agency said in a news release.

A spokesperson for Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Masburn's office said no charges had been presented as of Wednesday afternoon

Godwin is being held without bond in the Cleveland County Detention Center, records show.

The remains of Charissia Dawn Bell were discovered at Lake Thunderbird on Feb. 13.

The OSBI was assisted by the Norman Police Department, Oklahoma Park Rangers and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, according to the release.

This is a developing story.