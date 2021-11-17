Norman man charged with 12 counts of porch piracy

Nov. 17—Adeshola Pedro was charged Monday in Cleveland County District Court with 12 counts of felony porch piracy, misdemeanor unauthorized use of a credit card and misdemeanor petit larceny after police allegedly found more than 100 stolen items in his possession.

Norman police on Oct. 25 arrested Pedro, 42, at the corner of Constitution Street and Oak Tree Avenue and allegedly found 121 stolen items, including mail from 43 residences, checks, 31 credit cards, food stamp cards, economic relief cards and other property in his possession.

Police said they were able to contact 14 people who said their mail, including titles to vehicles and items in Pedro's possession, was stolen, according to the police affidavit.

Police in the affidavit said Pedro had property from at least 83 other people when he was arrested.

Video at a Walmart also showed Pedro using a card ordered by one of the people it was allegedly stolen from.

Pedro also had 11 fraudulent charges to his name from Oct. 21-25, the affidavit states.

As of Tuesday, Pedro did not have any scheduled court appearances in connection with the case, according to records.