Norman man charged with assault; allegedly barricaded himself, woman in apartment

May 10—Norman police arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly barricaded himself inside an apartment with a woman he's accused of abusing.

Jesus Antonio Ramirez-Holguin, 34, of Norman was charged Monday with felony domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. NPD officers allegedly found a woman inside the barricaded residence with old and new bruises and multiple broken bones, according to the probable cause affidavit.

NPD responded Saturday to a report that a suspect, later identified as Ramirez-Holguin, shoved someone out of the doorway of the apartment in the 1700 block of East Lindsey Street.

The woman who called NPD reported Ramirez-Holguin had abused a woman in the apartment with large wooden sticks and kept her inside the apartment. She said the woman wore heavy makeup and long sleeves to hide her bruises, the affidavit states.

The woman and her boyfriend told police Ramirez-Holguin drove a stolen Chevrolet with a spare wheel, the affidavit states.

When officers responded to the apartment for a welfare check, they saw Ramirez-Holguin walk toward the car, which was parked in front of the apartment. When they called him by name and said they were detaining him, he ran into the apartment and slammed the door shut, the affidavit states.

The people who called told NPD that Ramirez-Holguin had guns, and that the woman was still inside, to their knowledge.

NPD's SWAT team responded to the area. They first got another woman out of the apartment and then got Ramirez-Holguin out through negotiations, the affidavit states.

When NPD found the woman inside the apartment she was "heavily bruised and appeared to have old and new injuries," the affidavit states. Doctors later told police she had a fractured rib, a possible skull fracture, a broken finger and severe bruising, the affidavit states.

Ramirez-Holguin is being held in the Cleveland County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond for his assault charge.

Ramirez-Holguin was charged Tuesday with assault, but not with kidnapping and a misdemeanor listed in the affidavit. He also has not been charged in connection with the allegedly stolen car.