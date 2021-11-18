Norman man charged with indecent exposure

Nov. 18—Norman man charged

with felony indecent exposure

Jeffrey William Osburn of Norman was charged Nov. 8 with felony indecent exposure in connection with accusations he exposed himself to a girl who was eight at the time in public.

A loss prevention officer at a Walmart in Moore told police he was following Osburn in the store because he believed he might try to steal items from the store. The officer said he saw the girl walk by Osburn when Osburn turned toward her and pulled down his pants, according to the police affidavit.

The girl had earlier told a forensic interviewer at Mary Abbott Children's House she knew someone at the store had tried to expose himself. She said two people saw someone do something disgusting, but that she didn't see anything, the affidavit states.

Osburn is scheduled for a preliminary hearing conference Dec. 8 in Cleveland County District Court.

— Max Bryan