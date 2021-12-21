Norman man gets 29 years for killing pedestrian in wreck

Dec. 21—Brian Chesser, 49, of Norman was sentenced to 29 years in prison in connection with the March 2020 death of Richard Gilmore, 50.

The sentence is 19 years for manslaughter and 10 years for leaving the scene of a fatality accident, which will run consecutively, according to District Judge Thad Balkman.

Chesser told police he was driving back from smoking marijuana at his friends' house in Moore on the night of March 21, 2020, when he collided with something. He said he assumed it was a deer and continued, according to the official court recount of the events.

He said he never returned to the scene because he was afraid he would be arrested for driving under the influence, the official recount states.

Norman police found Gilmore's body lying at a scene "littered with vehicle parts" including a grille, side mirror and parts of a headlamp.

Patrol officers the next day found Chesser's vehicle parked in his driveway covered in a tarp. They later received a tip that Chesser was hiding in his neighbor's attic and caught him when he tried to escape out the back of the residence, the official version states.

In addition to marijuana, Chesser's blood also tested positive for amphetamines and meth. Officers also found messages in Chesser's phone that say "don't forget when I say melt your face off because its (sic) because ive (sic) had 15 beers and working on an apple rum when I smoked it."

A jury found Chesser guilty of the charges in an October trial, Balkman said.

Balkman in his reasoning for the sentence called the death of Gilmore a "more egregious manslaughter." He also noted the circumstances that brought Chesser to the location of the collision despite the fact that many wrecks happen in that area.