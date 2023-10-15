Norman man pleads guilty to shooting a SWAT officers

Oct. 15—A Norman man who had faced up to 15 counts of firing a firearm with intent to kill has pleaded guilty close to a year after the original charges were filed.

Alexander Torvi, 33, had been accused of breaking into a home and then firing weapons at SWAT officers in an Oct. 15 incident. At that time, police believed Torvi may have been attempting to be killed in a 'suicide by cop' situation. He eventually surrendered after police gassed the home.

He was accused of shooting at a negotiator, a tactical vehicle and other officers who deployed gas into the house.

In his plea summary, Torvi wrote that he had been in inpatient care at mental health facilities three times since 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Torvi could face life sentences for discharging a firearm with intent to kill. He entered a blind plea for the counts, meaning there is no presumption of innocence and no plea deal in place but with the hope that mitigation could be considered in the sentencing.

Torvi is scheduled to be sentenced in December. An order for the Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole to conduct a pre-sentence investigation was signed Oct. 4 in Cleveland County District Court. The pre-sentence investigation will look into Torvi's background, including his mental health history.