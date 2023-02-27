Norman man sentenced to prison for role in child porn case

Feb. 27—A Norman man who admitted to transporting child pornography has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester in Oklahoma City announced Friday.

Bradley Keith Collins, 44, pleaded guilty in October to transportation of child pornography, according to a news release.

A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Collins in September alleging transportation, possession, and accessing of child pornography.

In July 2021, Homeland Security Investigations received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Collins uploaded 66 picture images of child pornography to his Google Photos account, the news release stated.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge David L. Russell sentenced Collins to 135 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release upon release from prison.

In announcing the sentence, Russell noted the circumstances of the offense and Collins' history and characteristics, including that he had sexual contact with a foster child several years ago, according to the news release.

At sentencing, the judge remanded Collins into federal custody. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon release from federal prison.

This case is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Hale prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by U.S. Attorney's Offices and the DOJ Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information, visitjustice.gov/psc.