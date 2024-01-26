Norman Marini, longtime potbellied pig mascot at Veale Road produce market, dies

Norman, the potbellied pig mascot at Marini Produce in Brandywine Hundred for about 15 years, has died.

The gentle gray pig had been at the Veale Road market since 2009. Norman died on Tuesday, Jan. 23 "with his loving family by his side," according to a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Norman had his own Facebook page with nearly 5,000 followers. The pig was well-known to visitors of Marini Produce and would squeal at those who came to his pen.

He let visitors rub him behind his ears, according to a 2010 News Journal story that first brought attention to the friendly pig that weighed only 6 pounds when he came to the produce market in 2009.

Norman the potbelly pig hogs the pool on this hot day at Marini Produce on Veale Road in Aug. 15, 2010. He was 16 months old then and weighed over 100 pounds. The popular pig died Jan. 23, 2024.

A little more than a year later he weighed 100 pounds.

A post on his Facebook page read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Norman, the potbelly pig. After being born the runt of the litter, Norman beat all the odds and grew up to be a happy and healthy pig and was much bigger and stronger than ever predicted. He brought so much joy to many people all over the world.

"He was best known at Marini Produce as the market mascot. Greeting customers, bathing in the sun, and enjoying a bruised piece of fruit were a few of his favorite pastimes. If you were ever having a bad day, a brief visit to his home would always brighten your day. He is known for putting smiles on the faces of North Wilmington. Norman also enjoyed spreading happiness by visiting a few local nursing homes and schools in the area. He always loved a nice ride in the van and a chance to be out and about in the community to spread his joy."

Ann Hall-Nefferdorf and her children Matera 7 and son Strummer 2 visit and feed Norman the pig at Marini Produce on Veale Road in this 8/15/2010 photo. Marini's announced that Norman, who had nearly 5,000 Facebook followers, died on Jan. 23, 2024.

Norman the pig cools off in his pool on his property at Marini's Produce on Veale Road. He was 16 months old and weighed over a 100 pounds in this 8/15/2010 photo.

The Marini family said "Norman truly was the life of the party and never met a stranger. His personality was very unique and he never complained especially when he was participating in his two best talents, eating and sleeping. We have so many fond and happy memories of Norman through the years, including his big story in The News Journal which began his fame and Facebook page."

Marini Produce closed for the season on Dec. 22, 2023 and will reopen in the spring.

The Marini family is asking that Norman fans share a favorite photo or story on his Facebook page and honor his memory by "being kind to others who cross your path."

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Norman, potbellied pig who greeted customers at Marini Produce, dies