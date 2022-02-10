Norman, Noble men arrested following vehicle pursuit, residence search

Feb. 10—A Norman man and a Noble man were arrested Monday after what deputies say was a warrant that led to a vehicle pursuit and search.

Dillon Cole Carrow of Norman and Noah Dean Henderson have been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. Carrow has additionally been charged with eluding or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of possession of firearm after former felony conviction and unauthorized use of a vehicle and additional misdemeanors, according to probable cause affidavits.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office requested a warrant for Carrow's arrest after the owner of Canadian River Winery reported Carrow had taken a truck without permission and crashed it. The owner told the sheriff's office Carrow doesn't have a driver's license, and that he found a shotgun in the backseat of the truck when it was recovered, the warrant request reads.

The winery owner also said Carrow had forged company checks, according to the warrant request.

While serving the arrest warrant on Carrow Monday, Cleveland County sheriff's deputies went to the 4900 block of Maguire Road in Noble and saw Carrow leave the area in a blue Chevrolet truck. The woman driving the vehicle turned twice and then got out of the vehicle in the 1100 block of Maguire Road, where she yelled at the deputies, the affidavit reads.

When deputies approached the car, Carrow allegedly gave deputies a false name. After deputies called him by his real name, he moved to the driver's seat and accelerated, almost hitting two deputies, the affidavit reads.

Carrow then turned onto Maguire Road, near an elementary school, and crashed into the back of a residence. Deputies found him with a shotgun and a revolver in his control, and found about 17 pounds of marijuana inside the residence, according to the affidavit.

Henderson, the homeowner who gave deputies permission to search the residence, was arrested in connection with the marijuana, the affidavit states.

Carrow and Henderson are set for a preliminary hearing conference March 1 in Cleveland County District Court, according to court records.