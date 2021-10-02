Norman police investigate shooting

Oct. 2—Norman police are investigating a shooting after midnight Tuesday that left one with gunshot wounds.

Police around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday found a 19-year-old struck with wounds to his leg in the 900 block of Deonne Circle. He was taken to an area hospital and later released, according to an NPD news release.

Police have identified multiple suspects but have not made any arrests as of Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to reach out to NPD Criminal Investigations at (405) 217-7789. A caller may also reach out to Norman Crime Stoppers at (405) 366-STOP, where an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest could earn them a cash reward.