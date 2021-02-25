Norman police investigating bar altercation involving OU football player

Feb. 25—The Norman Police Department has launched an investigation into an incident, which was partially detailed in a 58-second video posted to Twitter and involved a University of Oklahoma football player.

The player, Spencer Jones, and three other individuals are seen in the video briefly fighting in a bathroom at Logie's On The Corner, 749 Asp Avenue.

In the video, which has more than 8 million views and first shared by Twitter account @OldRowSooners, Jones tells two individuals to "get the f*** out of here" and a person standing next to Jones yells at them to look at him, while using another expletive.

The two individuals look at each other before one wipes what appears to be blood from his nose before repeatedly striking Jones and bringing him to the floor of the bathroom. The other individual also begins fighting the person who stood next to Jones and brings him to the floor as well, while several unidentified voices can be heard over the course of the altercation.

The text attached to the video does not provide further context to who or what started the fight or how it concluded.

Police were not called to respond to the incident, which started just before midnight on Feb. 13, the night it occurred, according to Norman public information officer Sarah Jensen. A report was not filed regarding the incident until Feb. 16.

The investigation is still active and all individuals in the incident have been identified by NPD. No arrests have been made, however, as of Thursday.

The Norman police report of the incident lists Jones as the victim of aggravated assault and battery. He is the only individual named in the report.

Following the incident, the OU Daily reports Jones underwent surgery to repair his left orbital socket and has hired Norman attorney Woodrow Glass to represent him.

The person, who was seen striking Jones and bringing him to the floor of the bathroom in the video, has identified himself as Walker Brown, via a GoFundMe page that was created to assist him with his medical and attorney fees. The page, which has raised $46,597 since it was created on Tuesday, states Brown will also require surgery for injuries he sustained during the fight.

Walker has hired Norman attorney Steve Stice, who released a statement through the GoFundMe page.

"As always, there is more to the story than what is depicted in the video," Stice said in the statement, posted Wednesday. "What is not shown is the original assault and battery suffered by Mr. Brown at the hands of Mr. Jones and his friend shortly before the captured footage. As can be seen, my client's nose and clothing were bloodied prior to the beginning of the video.

"Mr. Brown was legally justified in defending himself in this matter. As a result, Mr. Brown received several injuries including a torn bicep which will require surgery. We will not make any further comment until the conclusion of the investigation by the authorities."

Jones' legal counsel contends that their client was "trying to be a peacekeeper," according to the OU Daily. As of Thursday, The Transcript was unable to reach Glass.

A University of Oklahoma spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

Jones is a senior receiver on OU's football team. He came to the program as a walk-on transfer from Liberty University. The Nashville, Tennesse, native primarily serves as OU's special teams placeholder.

Through his GoFundMe page, Brown describes himself as a full-time student but does not specify where he attends school.

