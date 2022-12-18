Norman police investigating homicide

Dec. 18—UPDATE: Norman police are investigating a homicide in the 800 block of Lexington Street.

Officers responded to a call of a possible shooting at 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

"Responding officers located one deceased person in a vehicle at that location," Lt. Cary Bryant told The Transcript. "At this time no suspects are in custody."

Police are asking anyone with information is to contact the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.

This is a developing story.