Norman police respond to shooting incident at dog park

Jeff Elkins, The Norman Transcript, Okla.
·1 min read

Apr. 4—The Norman Police Department responded to a Norman dog park after a report of a shot dog Saturday afternoon.

A suspect on the scene claimed his dog was interacting with the victim's dog, which became aggressive, according to a police report. That's when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun, firing one shot and hitting the victim's dog.

Witnesses at the scene told NPD the two animals appeared to be playing, according to the report.

The victim took his dog to a veterinarian and its condition is unknown.

According to the report, officers completed a warrant request for the suspect for reckless discharge of a firearm and animal cruelty.

NPD is still investigating the incident.

Jeff Elkins covers business, living and community stories for The Transcript. Reach him at Jelkins@normantranscript.com or at @JeffElkins12 on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • "Kill the bill": Hundreds across Britain protest against proposed policing law — in photos

    Hundreds in London and several cities across England and Wales rallied in "kill the bill" protests on Saturday against a proposed law that would broaden police authority for regulating demonstrations, according to Reuters.Why it matters: Opponents of the bill say it could be used to curb dissent and individual freedoms and could excuse heavy-handed tactics used by police to break up peaceful protests.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: The bill was proposed in response to recent sporadic protests that had turned violent.People during a protest in Bristol in March bombarded officers and a police station with bricks and glass bottles and set police vehicles on fire, according to CNN.But police have also been criticized for using excessive force against protesters, including at a vigil held in London last month for Sarah Everard, whose body was found in March after she disappeared. Wayne Couzens, a London police officer, has been charged with the suspected abduction and murder of Everard. The big picture: Protests were also held in at least 24 other towns and cities in England and Wales, including Bristol, Cambridge, Cardiff, Derby, Exeter and Oxford, according to The Guardian.In photos: A "kill the bill" protests in London. Photo Hasan Esen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Former Labour Party Leader, Jeremy Corbyn, speaking during a "kill the bill" protest in London. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images Police monitoring a "kill the bill" protest in London. Photo: Hasan Esen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The protest in London. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images Signs at the protest in London. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty ImagesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Trump campaign reportedly cheated donors who thought they were making a one-time contribution, collecting recurring donations

    The Trump campaign gave refunds in the amount of about $122 million compared to $21 million for the Biden campaign, the New York Times reported.

  • Jazz set record for 3s in half, beat Magic 137-91

    Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and the Utah Jazz set an NBA record for 3-pointers in a half in a 137-91 win over the short-handed Orlando Magic on Saturday night, extending their franchise-best home winning streak to 22. The Jazz made 18 3-pointers in the first half, setting an NBA record in a season where the Jazz are obliterating all previous franchise long-range shooting marks. Mitchell made 6 of 7 from beyond the arc to help Utah open a 78-40 advantage at the break.

  • Coronavirus latest news: 'Brighter days ahead', Boris Johnson says in Easter message

    PM says UK can look forward to 'brighter days ahead' in Easter message Covid passports for return to normal life may not be ready for months Grandparents could use passport app to screen birthday party guests Gove comment: It is time for a discussion about Covid certification Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has said Britain can look forward to "brighter days ahead" as the country celebrates Easter. In his Easter message, the Prime Minister acknowledged it had been a "very tough" year, but said the holiday brought fresh optimism. "This has been a very tough 12 months. But, as ever, the arrival of Easter brings with it new hope," he said. "And, this year more than ever, it brings the promise of brighter days ahead for us all." Mr Johnson acknowledged coronavirus restrictions meant many Christians would again be unable to celebrate their most important festival in the way they would wish. However, he paid tribute to the way in which they had shown the teachings of Christ and the message of his death and resurrection "permeate through every aspect of daily life". "That's why I've lost count of the number of church leaders and congregations that have stepped up to support us all in these very challenging times," he said. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Marc Gasol: Lakers signing Andre Drummond a 'hard pill to swallow'

    In his first public comments since the Lakers signed Andre Drummond, Marc Gasol expresses disappointment in being demoted. Could he leave the team?

  • Malaysia is independent, says minister who called Chinese counterpart 'elder brother'

    Malaysia's foreign minister stressed on Saturday that his country remained independent in foreign policy after some social media users and opposition politicians lambasted him for referring to his Chinese counterpart as his "elder brother". Hishammuddin Hussein, on his first visit to China as foreign minister, had expressed hope that he and Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi would pursue closer ties between the nations, including post-COVID-19 cooperation and fighting the pandemic.

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • GMC just unveiled its $100,000 Hummer EV SUV with 830-horsepower that will hit streets in 2023

    The GMC Hummer EV pickup is getting an SUV sibling with supercar-like power and a six-figure price tag.

  • Disney World guest who was handcuffed for refusing a COVID-19 temperature check told sheriffs he had spent too much money at the resort to be arrested

    Kelly Sills claimed that he'd spent $15,000 and was a Disney stockholder after arrest for refusing to follow the resort's COVID-19 rules.

  • Kremlin Spy and Ex-U.S. Convict Sent to Humiliate Navalny in Prison

    DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty ImagesMOSCOW—Russia’s imprisoned opposition leader, Aleksey Navalny, is on a hunger strike in a notorious penal colony. He says he suffers from back pain while prison guards “torture” him by waking him every hour at night. Independent prison observers have been desperate to check up on him, with hundreds of Russian public figures sending open letters and petitions to authorities, calling for a halt to the humiliating treatment. Human rights activists addressed the Kremlin on Friday more bluntly: “He is being slowly killed.”The response? Instead of sending an independent human rights observer or a doctor to visit Navalny in prison, the Kremlin sent Maria Butina, a Russian spy and U.S. ex-convict. Now a pro-Kremlin activist, Butina pleaded guilty in a U.S. court in 2018 to acting as a Russian agent while infiltrating the NRA and Republican Party political circles.Desperate Putin Resorts to Jailing Journalists for Retweeting JokesButina reported what she had heard from other inmates in the prison colony, called IK-2, complaining not about conditions in the prison, but about Navalny himself. Butina said other inmates despised Navalny for “lying in bed all day like a master,” and said he “does not clean after himself.” She insisted that Navalny was living in better conditions than she had endured in an American jail. “My recommendation to Aleksey: if you committed a crime, be a man, serve your time.”Butina also posted a video clip said to show Navalny slowly pacing in his barrack: “He is walking! Oh, this is magic! With a cup of coffee,” she remarked. Mr. Navalny had said his legs were going numb from the back pain.Butina said Navalny was rude to her during their roughly 20-minute-long conversation, accusing her of telling lies and stealing. A transcript of the alleged dialogue with Navalny was published on Telegram, with Butina saying, “You know perfectly well that if you are not cleaning, somebody cleans for you. I have been to prison. I know that it becomes somebody else’s responsibility.” Navalny purportedly responded by telling her she lies a lot, and that, “everything [she says] is endless lies, including your stories about American prison.”Human rights defenders were in shock. “At the time when Navalny obviously needs professional medical help, they send an RT state TV channel crew to that very penal colony–this is an unacceptable situation,” Tanya Lokshina, director of the Russian program at Human Rights Watch, told The Daily Beast.Rules do not prohibit an outside doctor from providing care in prison, Lokshina explained, adding that her team is “aware of cases in which the Russian prison system provided civilian doctors for sick inmates.”Butina’s comments horrified a former IK-2 inmate, Vladimir Pereverzin, who had served seven years there, describing the experience as a total nightmare.“It is hard to imagine anything more cynical and misleading,” Pereverzin, who was swept up and jailed after a crackdown on an oil company a decade ago, told the Daily Beast. “Nobody is allowed to stay in bed in that prison. If she says he stays in bed all the time, it means he is so sick that the prison doctor allowed it.” “The prison guards humiliated me constantly,” he added. “They fabricated reports against me, so just like Navalny, I had to go on hunger strike. I even stabbed myself in the stomach and only then did they moved me to a single cell, which was a huge relief.”An opposition playwright and satirist, Viktor Shenderovich, said Butina's visit symbolized a general tone of mockery in Kremlin policy.“The government decided to kill Navalny, to destroy him both physically and morally,” Shenderovich told the Daily Beast. “This is not a political move but a moral issue: Russia is split right now between obvious supporters of good and those who support evil.”Shenderovich described the Butina ordeal as somewhat of a “win” for Kremlin loyalists.“Many Kremlin supporters are giggling now when they read Butina’s comments,” he said. “They are happy to see the Kremlin trolling and mocking the West and Navalny supporters. But actually, this is the humiliation of morality itself.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Amazon says it supports expanding voting rights but it gave $500,000 to lawmakers who oppose those efforts

    Amazon blasted states' voter suppression efforts after years of supporting GOP lawmakers who have made it harder for Americans to vote.

  • Former Florida GOP congressman: State politicians assuming Gaetz's career is over

    Scandal-ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he isn't resigning from Congress, but his "political brethren" in Florida "are already jockeying to take his seat," The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating payments Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. The investigation is also looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. While Gaetz told the Journal he has no plans to step down, former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida thinks he may not have any other options. "These scandals hit a certain point where there's no escape," Jolly, who is no longer a member of the GOP, told the Journal, noting that Florida's politicians are "assuming" Gaetz's career is finished. "We've clearly hit that point for Matt in politics." Former President Donald Trump may also be in that camp, at least for now. Gaetz is a fervent Trump ally, but Trump's advisers have told him to stay out of the situation, two people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. Trump has reportedly said privately that things seem "really bad" for Gaetz, but he has also reportedly at least entertained the possibility it's a smear campaign. "For something like this, a ten-foot pole is not long enough," Barry Bennett, a GOP operative who advised Trump during his 2016 campaign, told The Daily Beast. "The former president should stay as far away from this as possible." Only time will tell. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasure10 shocking secrets of flight attendants

  • A man used a street signpost to trash an Asian American owned convenience store in North Carolina

    Mark Sung, whose parents own the shop, said a friend of the suspect returned after the man was arrested and cat-called Sung's mom.

  • 7 people died in the UK from blood clots after getting AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

    A UK regulator said despite concerns over blood clots in the wake of AstraZeneca's shot, the doses are safe and the benefits outweigh possible risks.

  • Kyle Kuzma's defense, and 30 points, make a difference in Lakers win

    Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has been intent on earning respect for his commitment to defense, and it showed in a 115-94 defeat of the Kings on Friday.

  • Sacramento parents fed up after teacher claims 'white supremacy' behind school reopening push

    Parents react to a teacher blaming the push to reopen schools on white supremacy.

  • Beauty queen takes Myanmar's democratic fight to international stage

    Myanmar model Han Lay did not win last week's Miss Grand International beauty pageant, but she'll be remembered as one of its most impassioned contestants. On Friday, she said her compatriots in an anti-coup movement would not back away from a struggle that has so far claimed close to 550 lives in the two months since the generals overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government. "I can say one thing, that we Myanmar citizens will never give up," she told Reuters.

  • Why anti-inflammatory diets are great for overall health and a 7-day meal plan to get started

    Anti-inflammatory foods include whole grains, leafy greens, and fatty fish. Here's a 7-day meal plan packed full of meal ideas you can try at home.

  • Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown

    Security forces in central Myanmar opened fire on anti-coup protesters on Saturday, killing at least two people according to local media. A human rights group said mounting violence since the Feb. 1 military takeover has killed at least 550 civilians. Of those, 46 were children, according to Myanmar's Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

  • Deleted 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' scene finally shows how Joker would have delivered that 'We live in a society' line

    Zack Snyder released a deleted scene from his film featuring Jared Leto and Batman to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.