Norman police respond to shooting incident at Norman Community Dog Park

Jeff Elkins, The Norman Transcript, Okla.
·1 min read

Apr. 4—The Norman Police Department responded to a Norman dog park after a report of a shot dog Saturday afternoon.

When NPD arrived at the Norman Community Dog Park, 1001 E. Robinson St., the suspect on scene claimed his dog was interacting with the victim's dog, which became aggressive, according to a police report. That's when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun, firing once and hitting the victim's dog.

Witnesses at the scene told NPD the two animals appeared to be playing, according to the report. The victim took his dog to a veterinarian, and its condition is unknown.

According to the report, officers completed a warrant request for the suspect for reckless discharge of a firearm and animal cruelty.

NPD is still investigating the incident. This story will be updated as more information is available.

Jeff Elkins covers business, living and community stories for The Transcript. Reach him at Jelkins@normantranscript.com or at @JeffElkins12 on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's how you can help save bees and other pollinators

    Bumblebees are some of our most effective pollinators, but more than one-quarter of the species is facing extinction. Bees, butterflies and other pollinators are under threat by habitat loss, pesticides, disease and climate change. While 15% of the world's food is pollinated by them, nearly 80% is pollinated by native bees and other wildlife, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Honeybee keepers can rebuild their colonies, but bumblebees and other native species need our help.

  • Here Is Everything We Know about Friday's Capitol Attack

    The attack left one officer dead and another injured.

  • Organize Any Closet in the House with These Expert Tips

    Closets stuffed? We'll walk you through how to clean and organize any closet with these tips.

  • Grateful cats fill New Orleans home up for sale. There’s a discount if they can stay

    The cat “cafe” and adoption center is home to over 30 felines.

  • Celebrities can be young parents without giving up their freedom. It's a luxury the rest of us don't have.

    Celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid are young parents. They can afford to take care of their kids and still have freedom as young people.

  • EXPLAINER: Legion of Chauvin prosecutors, each with own role

    Viewers watching the trial of a former Minneapolis officer charged with murder in George Floyd 's death may be struck by the array of prosecutors taking turns presenting their case. While Derek Chauvin ’s attorney, Eric Nelson, works alone, the prosecution is being handled by two assistant attorneys general, Matthew Frank and Erin Eldridge, and two outside lawyers, Jerry Blackwell and Steve Schleicher.

  • Detective: Armed man at hospital had rifles, explosives

    A man arrested while leaving a University of Kentucky hospital last week was armed with handguns, semiautomatic weapons and at least four explosives, and had threatened to harm any officer who tried to arrest him, a police official testified. After Thursday's testimony, a district judge sent the case against Bryan Carroll to a grand jury, which will determine if it moves to circuit court for trial, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. Carroll, who was arrested on March 25, has been charged with four counts of using a weapon of mass destruction, five counts of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, and four other counts, according to court records.

  • Twitter reacts to Bears GM Ryan Pace and HC Matt Nagy’s press conference

    Bears GM Ryan Pace and HC Matt Nagy met with the media, and fans had plenty of reactions to what they had to say.

  • Two detained after standoff at $19 million Miami Beach home, police say

    An episode that included a hostage negotiation team ended with two people in custody, Miami Beach police said Sunday.

  • Biden economic adviser says job growth goal of infrastructure plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan contains investment that will foster job growth in the short- and long-term, including child care funding so more Americans get back to work, his top economic adviser said Sunday. Biden's blueprint to revitalize America’s infrastructure is designed to create more jobs and keep the economy going as the United States emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said in an interview with "Fox News Sunday." "But let's also think for the longer term, about where those investments that we can make that will really drive, not just more job growth but better job growth, not just job growth in the short term but job growth for long term, by investing in our infrastructure, by investing in our research and development, in a way that we haven't since the 1960s," he said.

  • Kirk Herbstreit fires back at Dan Orlovsky’s comments on Justin Fields

    There’s an unwritten rule among network colleagues to not call coworkers out publicly. (Some in the business would say that this also applies to employees at competing networks.) Recently, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit deviated from that convention regarding comments made by ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky about Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. It started when Orlovsky shared with [more]

  • Can Dogs Eat Carrots? An Expert Weighs In

    Slicing up carrots and wondering if you can toss one to your dog? Here's what you need to know.

  • Why 'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah, accused of fraud, went on reality TV, according to experts

    The 47-year-old's desire to become famous led her to become infamous.

  • IRS Delayed Refunds for 275,000 Taxpayers in 2019 — Here’s How To Get Yours Faster

    The IRS is aiming to get refunds out faster in 2020, according to the Taxpayer Advocate, but to make sure your refund doesn't get delayed, follow these tips.

  • Mother and 2-month-old child killed in Johnston County crash

    The fatal collision occurred between a sedan and a dump truck, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

  • UCLA's title hopes shattered in Final Four loss to Gonzaga in overtime

    Jalen Suggs scores on a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift top-seeded Gonzaga to a 93-90 overtime win over UCLA in the Final Four.

  • Capitol Attack Suspect Ranted About the ‘End Times’ Before Allegedly Ramming Officers

    Getty/Facebook Two weeks before he allegedly rammed his car into two police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol, killing one of them, Noah Green posted an article on his Facebook page titled, “Lull Before the Storm.”“An Intro to the Honorable Elijah Muhammad and his divine warning to us all during these last days of our world as we know it. Satan’s rule over us is up,” the 25-year-old’s apocalyptic post said, linking to an article from Final Call, the official newspaper of the Nation of Islam.Green’s social media posts suggest he was spiraling in the lead up to the attack on Friday. On the eve of his alleged assault, his brother, Brendan Green, told The Washington Post, he sent a worrying text after leaving the apartment where they lived together for the past few months.“I’m sorry but I’m just going to go and live and be homeless. Thank you for everything that you’ve done. I looked up to you when I was a kid. You inspired me a lot,” the text reportedly read. That message—and the deadly attack that occurred less than 24 hours later—capped off a period that was riddled with red flags. Officer Killed, Driver Fatally Shot After Ramming Into Capitol Building BarricadeAs congressional staff grabbed lunch on Friday, Green allegedly rammed his dark blue sedan into two officers guarding a barricade on a road outside the Capitol.He then jumped out of the car and lunged at officers with a knife, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said, prompting them to fatally shoot him. A senior law enforcement official confirmed to The Daily Beast that Green was the suspect, though he has not yet been officially identified by police. One Capitol Police officer, William “Billy” Evans, died, and a second officer was left hospitalized. He was said to be in stable condition late Friday.Pittman said the suspect was not known to Capitol Police before the attack and there was no indication of “any nexus” to members of Congress. She also said there was no ongoing threat and the suspect didn’t yell anything before being shot. She said that, while an investigation was ongoing, it did not appear to be “terrorism-related.”Green’s social media posts last month described searching for “a spiritual journey” within the Nation of Islam, a religious Muslim sect that the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies as a hate group for its “bizarre theology of innate black superiority over whites” and “deeply racist, antisemitic and anti-gay rhetoric.”In a statement on Saturday, Green’s family expressed sympathy for the officer who was killed on Friday, and said they were “just as taken aback as the rest of the nation from this horrific event.” Still, the family said, Green suffered from depression and potential mental illness, and had “likely fell ill to the multitude of problematic situations that surround us in today’s society.” They also suggested head injuries he sustained playing football may have contributed to his mental state. Nothing indicated a clear motive for targeting the police, nor the U.S. Capitol building located hours from both the Indianapolis apartment he had recently lived in, and the semi-rural part of Virginia he grew up in.In two lengthy March 17 posts on Green’s Facebook profile, which was taken down shortly after the incident, Green wrote about losing his job and being unwittingly drugged. He said it was a “major goal” to meet Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.There was no immediate indication that Friday’s attack was religiously motivated, and the Nation of Islam’s Virginia branch and D.C. headquarters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Green wrote about suffering unspecified setbacks in his life recently.“To be honest these past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher,” he wrote in the March 17 post. “I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently now unemployed after I left my job partly due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey.”Despite the lack of a job, he posted an image of a certificate that said he’d donated $1,085 to the Nation of Islam as a “Saviours’ Day 2021” gift.Green’s brother, Brendan, told the Post that Noah had become paranoid in 2019 and accused football teammates of drugging him with Xanax. He moved out to his own apartment and then abruptly moved to Indianapolis, where he believed there were intruders getting into his apartment. It was around that time that Brendan said he flew out to see his brother and realized his “mind didn’t seem right.”More recently, his brother said, Green up and moved to Botswana and suggested he had tried to take his own life by jumping in front of a car. After he returned home, Noah Green appeared to view the Nation of Islam as a way to keep himself anchored. In his most recent social media posts, Green wrote that he had been faced with “fear, hunger, loss of wealth, and diminution of fruit” in recent months, and was being sustained by faith “centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah.”He posted that he had graduated with distinction, landed a good job out of college, and pursued a graduate degree “despite not growing up in the best of circumstances.” He said he was on track to go into business, but his path was “thwarted.” Green wrote that he partially blamed his setbacks on the “array of concerning symptoms” he suffered as “side effects of drugs I was intaking unknowingly”—perhaps alluding to the alleged incident in 2019. Noah Green played football for Christopher Newport University and graduated in 2019. CNU Green played football in high school, and a bio from Christopher Newport University said he was born in Fairlea, West Virginia, and has seven brothers and two sisters. He grew up in a semi-rural area in Covington, Virginia. Calls to his siblings and parents went unanswered on Friday.Public records show he enrolled in a graduate course at Florida State University this year, after majoring in marketing at Glenville State College.In the Christopher Newport bio, he said his dream vacation spot was Jamaica and the person he’d most like to meet was Malcolm X.Friends appeared shocked that the outgoing, football-playing, marketing student they knew was the same person they saw being stretchered from the Capitol on Friday.“He was always super sweet to me and all of his friends loved him, we were all sad to see him leave Glenville,” Alaina Funk, a friend of the suspect, told The Daily Beast.It was unclear from his Facebook page how recently he became involved with Nation of Islam. Older posts centered around football and college rather than religion. His grandmother, who died in 2019 from a long illness, was Baptist, her obituary said.But, by March, Green’s posts appeared to be consumed by religious warnings about the end days.“I encourage everyone to study Revelations, study the signs of the end times, study who the beast is, study who the anti-Christ is, study who the false prophet is, and study the created images during those times. The Minister is here to save me and the rest of humanity, even if it means facing death,” he wrote on March 17, before ominously ending the post with, “We have a little time.”Court records in Indiana, where he temporarily lived in an Indianapolis apartment, show that he sought to change his name recently. In December 2020, he filed a petition to legally change his name to Noah Zaeem Muhammad. But after he failed to show up for a hearing earlier this week and the court apparently did not hear from him, the matter was dismissed and the case declared “closed.”—with reporting by Pilar MelendezRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rock Your World rolls to Santa Anita Derby victory in debut on dirt

    Rock Your World, after two wins on turf, made his debut on dirt and won the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby by 4¼ lengths to clinch a Kentucky Derby spot.

  • Here are the 100 best early-stage investors, according to data analysis from Tribe Capital

    The venture capitalists who write the earliest checks take the biggest risks. But when they choose well, they also reap the biggest rewards.

  • Talbot makes 27 saves, leading Wild past Golden Knights 2-1

    Joel Eriksson Ek scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, Cam Talbot made 27 saves and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 Saturday night. The Wild became the first team to sweep a two-game series in Las Vegas this season, after they opened a four-game road trip with two losses in San Jose. “Every guy knew we had a little bit more to give after those San Jose games,” said Talbot, who was also in net for Minnesota’s shootout win over Vegas on Thursday.