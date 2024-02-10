Norman Public Schools superintendent receives 2.25% raise, contract extension through 2027

NORMAN — Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino has received a raise and a contract extension from the district's board of education.

During a regular meeting on Monday, the board approved without comment an extension of Migliorino’s rolling four-year contract, which now will run through June 30, 2027. The contract calls for an automatic 2.25% salary increase each year, meaning his base salary for the 2024-25 academic year will increase to $261,419. That amount does not include other benefits provided by the district, such as an annual retention bonus that's 10% of his base salary.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education website, Migliorino will receive $374,738 in total compensation during the 2023-24 academic year from Norman Public Schools. That makes him the second-highest-compensated superintendent in Oklahoma, behind only Oklahoma City Public Schools’ Sean McDaniel, who has a compensation level of $395,728.

"You really have to be an expert in public education and you've also got to be an expert as the CEO running a large organization," Dirk O'Hara, the Norman board's chair, told The Oklahoman. "We're a $160 million organization. That takes a lot of management skill and it takes a lot of building a team around you. Nick has done a good job of keeping a lot of his team but maybe changing some roles, moving some people around. It's been a fun, fun process the last seven years."

Norman has Oklahoma’s eighth-largest school district, with an enrollment of about 15,800 students spread over two high schools, four middle schools and 17 elementary schools, as well as an alternative school and the Oklahoma Aviation Academy at Max Westheimer Airport.

Migliorino’s career in education spans more than three decades. He has been Norman’s superintendent since July 2017. Before that, he spent three years as the district’s assistant superintendent for administrative services and chief technology officer. He also worked in the Norman district as the district director of secondary education from 2008-2012 and as a math teacher and coach at Norman High School from 1997-1998 and Irving Middle School from 1994-1997.

He’s also held administrative positions in the Moore, Tahlequah and Putnam City school districts. He received the Governor’s Humanitarian Award in 1999 for his service to students during the May 3, 1999, tornado that damaged Westmoore High School in Oklahoma City and was named administrator of the year at Moore West Junior High in 2000.

In April 2022, Migliorino was named Oklahoma Association of School Administrators District 7 Superintendent of the Year. He is a member of the American Association of School Administrators and completed the AASA National Superintendent Certification Program in February 2023.

