Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger Sell Hollywood Castle to Billionaire Jon Stryker for $8.9 Million

New York-based billionaire architect Jon Stryker has just purchased a castle-style property from Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus and his partner, Diane Kruger, Dirt reports. The couple bought the four bedroom five and a half bathroom home in early 2020 for $8.5 million, leaving them with a profit from the $8.9 million Stryker has paid.

Stryker made news back in 2015 when he purchased Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollywood Hills-located Storer House for $6.8 million, then the most ever spent on one of Wright’s properties. His latest purchase may be very different in style, but it overlooks the Storer House.

See the video.

The structure may look straight out of a fairy tale from the outside, what with its turrets, towers, and balconies, but the interior was redone by interior designers Cortney and Robert Novogratz who owned the home between 2015 and 2018. While originally built in 1926, following the renovation it appears as an ultra-modern open concept home, all white walls and neutral accents, and contemporary amenities including a gym, recording studio, and a large media room made for entertaining. The yard features a full outdoor kitchen, pizza oven, barbecue, and dining area, along with a swimming pool and hot tub and surrounding privacy-providing shrubbery.

Stryker’s real estate portfolio extends far beyond the Hollywood Hills. Along with the two adjacent homes, the billionaire heir of the medical supply company Stryker Corporation also reportedly owns a West Village mansion, among other New York properties, an estate in Aspen, and more in his home state of Michigan. As for Reedus and Kruger, they also own numerous New York properties and a home outside of Atlanta.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest