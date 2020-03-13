Norman Reedus has the coolest jobs! He's killing zombies, riding motorcycles and playing video games.

Reedus recently stopped by the ABC News studios to talk about his fun roles and why they seem to have staying power, including his character Daryl Dixon on "The Walking Dead."

"I think because he started off so differently, you've seen him grow as a man," Reedus said on "Popcorn With Peter Travers."

"You've kind of seen this guy mature and become responsible. And he's really a character you can rely on now."

The series is now in its 10th season.

"It's something about being on television that long. You see the grays in my chin, they've slowly come out of my face. I walk differently now. I talk differently now," Reedus, 51, said.

PHOTO: Norman Reedus appears in a scene from 'The Walking Dead.' (AMC) More

Download the all new "Popcorn With Peter Travers" podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Tunein, Google Play Music and Stitcher.

Reedus has also stepped into the world of video gaming, appearing in the game "Death Stranding."

"That video game was such a crazy experience for me," he said, adding that he would do a lot of "Norman-like" things to make the character seem more realistic.

PHOTO: Reedus appears on 'Popcorn with Peter Travers' at ABC News studios, Feb. 28, 2020, in New York. (Angela Williams/ABC News) More

Be sure to watch the full interview with Peter Travers and Norman Reedus in the video above.

Norman Reedus on how his 'Walking Dead' character has changed over the years originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com