Norman shooting involving police ends with suspect, victim injured; 1 person dead

A Norman patrol car is parked outside the police headquarters in this 2012 file photo.

Police are investigating after a shooting Thursday night in Norman left one dead and two injured.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, Norman police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of E Comanche St. Police located an armed person who would not comply with demands and instead began firing at the officers, according to officials.

Police shot the person, who was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Two other people were found shot nearby. One victim died from gunshot wounds, while the other was also taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigators are looking into the incident, and the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative assignment, according to officials.

"At this time, NPD is not actively looking for any additional involved parties or vehicles," public information officer Sarah Jensen said in a statement. "Additional information will be provided as it becomes available."

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444.

