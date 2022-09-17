Nornickel plans to raise employees' stake in mining giant, says top shareholder

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
·2 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian mining giant Nornickel plans to increase the equity holdings of employees and other individuals to collectively comprise 25% of the company, up from 10% now, its largest shareholder Vladimir Potanin told RBC TV.

Nornickel, the world's top palladium and refined nickel producer, was one of the biggest prizes in the post-Soviet carve-up of Russian industry in 1990s, and it currently employs 72,000 people.

"When Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) was privatised about 25% of shares were owned by employees," Potanin said in an interview broadcast on Saturday. "I would like to recover this historical justice and make sure that 25% of Nornickel's shares are returned to the people, including employees."

Potanin said the change would be included in a 10-year programme called "Digital Investor" that would begin in 2023, and would involve digital financial assets and lock-up periods. He did not give further details about the plan or how the equity holdings would be increased.

Potanin's holding, Interros, owns 36% of Nornickel.

Aluminium producer Rusal, which owns 26% of the company, did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Potanin in July floated the idea of a $60 billion merger of Nornickel with Rusal as a means of mitigating possible sanctions risks, but on Saturday said the idea had been postponed.

"I think the idea is still interesting, still alive, but we will have to put it off until later, when our colleagues are ready for talks on this," Potanin said.

He also said a 10-year shareholder agreement protecting Nornickel's dividend payouts was on track to expire at the end of 2022.

The deal ended a conflict between Interros and Rusal in 2012. There are no talks to renew the deal, sources told Reuters earlier this month.

Potanin also said Nornickel was preparing to reorient itself more towards Asian markets, to guard against any change in the West's sanctions policy or clients trying to "twist our arms".

Nornickel has not been directly targeted by the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow since it sent thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"Some of our partners are trying to revise the terms of existing contracts in their favour, trying to reduce the volume of purchases for the upcoming period, imposing on themselves a kind of self-sanctions, moving away from goods of Russian origin as much as possible," the Potanin said.

In the first seven months of this year, Europe accounted for the usual 50% of Nornickel's sales and the United States about 20%, he added.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt, Anastasia Lyrchikova and Alexander MarrowEditing by Pravin Char and Helen Popper)

Recommended Stories

  • Emerging-Market Currencies Give Developed FX Run for Their Money

    (Bloomberg) -- In the battle against the rampant dollar, emerging-market currencies are giving developed-market peers a run for their money, particularly those with commodity-backed economies.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniPatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionThere’s an Unusual Thing Happening

  • France’s EDF Mulls Italy Power Export Halt as Output Drops

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniPutin Threatens New Military Strikes on Ukraine InfrastructurePatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitThere’s an Unusual Thing Happening in the Housing MarketPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionFrance may impose a two-year halt on power exports to Italy as state-controlled Electricite de France SA battles dwindling output from its nuclear plants,

  • Germany Sees Independence in Rosneft Swoop: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Berlin is taking over Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC’s German oil refineries, part of a broader move to seize control of swathes of the economy as it tries to secure energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniPutin Threatens New Military Strikes on Ukraine InfrastructurePatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitThere’s an Unusual Thing Happening in the Housing MarketPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’

  • ECB Taps Amazon, Four Others to Pitch Digital Euro Prototype

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniPutin Threatens New Military Strikes on Ukraine InfrastructurePatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitThere’s an Unusual Thing Happening in the Housing MarketPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionUS tech giant Amazon is among the five companies the European Central Bank has chosen to develop a prototype for a digital euro.Spain’s CaixaBank, France’

  • Bullish insiders at Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) loaded up on UK£3.8m of stock earlier this year

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Victorian Plumbing Group plc ( LON:VIC ) shares over the last 12 months...

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Can Beat the Market

    We’re getting toward the tail end of the year, and it’s time to start deciding just how to allocate the portfolio for a solid year-end return. In a recent note from JPMorgan, focused on the energy sector, 5-star analyst Arun Jayaram recommended oil and gas producers as likely to beat the overall markets going forward. Getting quickly to the bottom line, Jayaram states, "We remain fans of the longer-term story for natural gas driven by a growing global demand for low cost U.S. gas exports." With

  • This Scottsdale company — one of Arizona's most profitable — is about to be sold for $14 billion

    Singapore-based GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl, will acquire Store Capital.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says High Market Volatility Signals Opportunity; Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Analysts Like

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. What we know for certain is that the S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ is down 26%. At least one investing expert, however, is getting on his soapbox to encourage investors to buy now, while prices are low. This is the view of Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary. The venture capitalist makes a case for investors to take advantage of vol

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • 2 Artificial-Intelligence Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Innovative technologies have regularly reshaped the world. In the last few decades, inventions like the personal computer, the internet, and the smartphone have dramatically enhanced human productivity, while creating tremendous wealth in the process. In fact, research company McKinsey estimates that AI could boost global economic output by 16% (or $13 trillion) between 2018 and 2030.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in These 2 Stocks

    Everyone should love passive income and want to accumulate as much of it as possible. Getting money for doing nothing is why dividend stocks are popular and why holding those types of investments can lead to significant returns. Imagine investing $50,000 in a group of stocks or an exchange-traded fund that pays a yield of 5% every year.

  • The Stock Market Finally Gets It. FedEx’s Bad News Helped Drive the Point Home.

    The stock market reached that point this past week. Oh, the market was hopeful, entering the week, that inflation had reached its peak, that the Federal Reserve would stop raising rates soon, that the bottom was in. All of this occurred the week before the Fed meets to discuss its next rate increase, which is likely to be another 0.75 percentage point.

  • Dan Loeb is Buying These 7 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we will look at stocks that Dan Loeb is buying for the rest of 2022. If you want to explore more stocks that Dan Loeb is buying, you can also take a look at Dan Loeb is Buying These 3 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. In 1995, Dan Loeb borrowed $3.3 […]

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Intel (INTC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Bezos Loses Title of World's Second Richest Man to Indian Billionaire

    Amazon's founder and executive chairman was the world's richest man for several years before falling to second place.

  • Nvidia Analyst Reverses Course A Week After China Ban Workaround Speculation

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the price target on Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $205 from $225 and kept a Buy rating. U.S. hyperscale "remains strong" into the end of 2022, with modest "pushbacks," but the first half of 2022 could see a potential slowdown. He believes some hyperscalers could start to see a slowdown into the end of 2022 due to macro concerns. His checks show hyperscale orders are seeing "pushbacks," but no cancels, with Q3 trending flat quarter-over-quarter and Q4 "potentia

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • One of the biggest arguments for buying stocks over the past decade is getting obliterated by soaring cash yields, BofA says

    "A 4% cash yield provides a real alternative to stocks, justifying lower multiples versus [the] last decade with TINA," Bank of America said.

  • Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a “high probability” the stock market will be “flat” for an entire decade

    Central banks are like “reformed smokers,” famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. “They’ve gone from printing a bunch of money, like driving a Porsche at 200 miles an hour, to not only taking the foot off the gas, but just slamming the brakes on.”