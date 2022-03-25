Noroton Heights Mixed-Use Shopping Center Gets Approval: Report

Gabby DeBenedictis
·1 min read

DARIEN, CT — The Darien Planning and Zoning Commission has approved plans to transform a Noroton Heights shopping center into a mixed-use site with restaurants, retail and apartments, The Hour reported.

Current plans call for 65 residential units, 16,000 square feet of retail and a 10,000-square-foot public plaza at 346 Heights Road (across from the Noroton Heights train station), The Hour reported.

The amount of housing space has increased (compared to an original plan from 2017) while the allotted retail space has gone down, the newspaper said.

The commission has yet to vote on whether a new childcare center, called The Goddard School, will be part of the development as well, The Hour reported.

Read more from The Hour.

This article originally appeared on the Darien Patch

Recommended Stories

  • Celebration Church provides meals, supplies to families hit by tornado

    Celebration Church provides meals, supplies to families hit by tornado

  • Should You Wait for Prices to Come Down to Buy a Home? Here's What Barbara Corcoran Thinks

    To say that today's housing market is loaded with inflated home prices would perhaps be an understatement. In 2021, home prices rose 18.8%, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. Home prices may be sky-high today, but there's a good chance they'll continue to climb.

  • Fed official doesn’t think housing market is headed for a crash: ‘I am trying to buy a house here in Washington and the market is crazy’

    Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller has no doubt about how competitive today’s housing market is. “Trust me, I know it is red hot because I am trying to buy a house here in Washington and the market is crazy,” Waller said in a speech at a housing conference. “My short answer is that unlike the housing bubble and crash of mid 2000s, the recent increase seems to be sustained by the substantive supply and demand issues,” he said, and “not by excessive leverage, looser underwriting standards or financial speculation.”

  • 10 Important Questions To Ask Before Buying a House

    If you're buying a home in today's market, you should be prepared to pay the asking price or above -- and don't expect to play hardball with any demands and contingencies. The market is still steaming...

  • More awful news for homebuyers: Mortgage rates just made the biggest jump this century

    The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 4.42% this week.

  • On the Market: 5-bedroom Freeport home for sale for $349,900

    This Freeport, Illinois, home is nestled on 2.7 acres of land and offers 3,879 square feet of living space.

  • See inside the most expensive Caddo Parish home on Zillow

    Have you ever wanted to live right outside of town in a contemporary estate look no further? Check out 1675 Robson Road.

  • Accessory dwellings get another look in tight housing market

    Amid a persistent housing crunch in many parts of the country, some people are finding a solution in Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, also know as granny flats, in-law units or backyard bungalows. Sheri Koones, whose new book, “Bigger than Tiny, Smaller than Average” (Gibbs-Smith, March 2022), features several examples of ADUs, says they are part of a shift toward smaller, more affordable and energy-efficient homes. “In our experience, a small space can truly be a generous living experience,” agrees Scott Mooney, an architect in the Portland, Oregon, area who designed an ADU with his wife, Lauren Shumaker, a construction engineer.

  • U.S. Pending Homes Sales Unexpectedly Decline for a Fourth Month

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of U.S. pending home sales fell unexpectedly in February for a fourth straight month as limited inventory continued to restrict a real estate market that’s now facing another challenge -- rising borrowing costs.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhone

  • Housing market tightens: Raleigh saw nation’s biggest drop in inventory since 2020

    The number of homes on the market in Raleigh has dropped 70% since February 2020, while prices again hit record highs.

  • Most Californians fear not being able to pay for housing, poll finds

    The survey found that nearly 55% of Californians were concerned about being able to pay their rents or mortgages, with 26% very concerned.

  • Why Housing May Not Get as Hammered as Usual in This Rate-Hike Cycle

    Investor home buyers may help protect the housing market, related stocks, and the overall economy from some of the pain that rising rates otherwise make inevitable, writes Lisa Beilfuss.

  • The value of Wisconsin properties sold in 2021 increased at the fastest rate in 15 years. It's another sign of a strong housing market.

    Wisconsin’s revenues from fees on real estate sales increased 37% last year. That's the highest since the housing boom of 2005 and 2006.

  • Chapel converted into beautiful three-bed home - but the garden's a graveyard

    At least there will be no trouble from the neighbours.

  • Three reasons why Barbara Corcoran says this housing market is best of her lifetime

    Real estate guru Barbara Corcoran offered up three reasons for the favorable environment: an initial delay in recognition of the investment opportunity has given the market longevity; the consistent rise of rents nationwide; and the persistence of low interest rates.

  • Housing market: Pending home sales fall for fourth straight month

    Pending home sales, a leading indicator of the health of the housing market, declined for the fourth straight month.

  • Rents Soared in 2021 -- Will That Momentum Continue?

    It's fair to say that 2020 was a pretty miserable year for landlords. The COVID-19 outbreak spurred a major unemployment crisis that led to a sharp drop in rental demand. The situation got so dire that landlords in major metro areas found themselves offering up months of free rent and other such concessions in a desperate attempt to get leases signed.

  • U.S. home sales post another decline

    STORY: Sales of previously owned homes in the U.S. dropped for a fourth straight month in February, weighed down by a persistent shortage of properties. And with increasing mortgage rates and high house prices, sales could remain sluggish.The National Association of Realtors said on Friday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, fell 4.1% last month to 104.9. Pending home sales declined in the South, Midwest and West, but rose in the Northeast.Economists polled by Reuters had forecast contracts rebounding 1.0%. Pending home sales decreased 5.4% in February on a year-on-year basis.While sales of previously owned homes tumbled in February, they remained above their level from before the health crisis. The inventory of used houses is at record lows. Shortages and expensive building materials have made it harder for builders to ramp up construction, leading to double-digit growth in house prices.Mortgage rates surged in February and have continued to push higher after the Federal Reserve last week raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points, the first hike in more than three years. They are likely to continue accelerating as Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Monday said the U.S. central bank must move "expeditiously" to raise rates and possibly "more aggressively" to combat inflation.

  • Public policy expert: A city ought not to sabotage its own affordable housing supply

    Columnist Charlie Harper writes about some of the challenges surrounding regulating the entities and individuals trying to rent or own homes.

  • How Does a Life Estate Pur Autre Vie Work?

    The legal term “pur autre vie” means “for the life of another” in French and when used in property law refers to a life estate that a grantor bestows on another person, known as a life tenant, who can hold … Continue reading → The post How Does a Life Estate Pur Autre Vie Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.