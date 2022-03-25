Noroton Heights Mixed-Use Shopping Center Gets Approval: Report

DARIEN, CT — The Darien Planning and Zoning Commission has approved plans to transform a Noroton Heights shopping center into a mixed-use site with restaurants, retail and apartments, The Hour reported.

Current plans call for 65 residential units, 16,000 square feet of retail and a 10,000-square-foot public plaza at 346 Heights Road (across from the Noroton Heights train station), The Hour reported.

The amount of housing space has increased (compared to an original plan from 2017) while the allotted retail space has gone down, the newspaper said.

The commission has yet to vote on whether a new childcare center, called The Goddard School, will be part of the development as well, The Hour reported.

This article originally appeared on the Darien Patch