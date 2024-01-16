Norovirus blamed for Sunderland triathlon illness

Health officials said that open-water swimming during the race was the "most likely source of infection"

Norovirus was mainly to blame for dozens of competitors falling sick after the UK leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series, health officials have said.

Investigations into why almost 90 people reported diarrhoea and vomiting after the event have been completed by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The officials said that open-water swimming during the race, held in Roker, Sunderland, in July, was the “most likely source of infection”.

British Triathlon, which ran the event, said it welcomed the findings and was sorry that people became unwell.

Alongside elite competitors, over 1,200 people took part in July's event, which involved swimming, cycling and running.

Following the race 88 participants reported feeling unwell.

Preliminary findings released in August put norovirus down as the "most likely" explanation, and an investigation has now been completed by the UKHSA.

Microbiological testing

It was able to take faecal samples from 47 competitors, the analysis of which revealed that 32 had a confirmed infection.

Norovirus was found in 23 samples, while other positive samples were caused by various other infections.

No infection was found in 15 of the 47 samples collected, but the UKHSA noted that as the specimens were collected a week after the race, any infection that caused symptoms may no longer have been present.

Water samples from the race area at Roker Beach, Sunderland, were collected by British Triathlon before and during the event, which officials said returned excellent water quality results.

But the UKHSA's report noted the microbiological testing of water can be "challenging", and these results did not exclude the possibility that contact with contaminated water was the possible cause of illness.

Northumbrian Water, which is responsible for water supply and public sewers in the North East, said its investigations had shown "there had been no discharges from any of our asset that might negatively impact water quality" at Roker.

It was not part of the report's remit to investigate wider issues about sewage management and bathing water quality, the UKHSA said.

A spokesperson for British Triathlon thanked those affected for working with the UKSHA, enabling it to complete the report.

The spokesperson said that water tests conducted at the time were in line with World Triathlon Series guidelines for hosting such an event.

"The outbreak itself should not detract from what was a very successful event that attracted triathletes of all abilities to Sunderland," they added.

