Norridge Police search for man who robbed bank on Harlem Avenue

Police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank near Harlem and Montrose Avenues in Norridge.

Norridge Police say the man demanded cash from a teller’s register at Wintrust Bank at 4369 North Harlem Avenue on Monday at 1:30 p.m. No weapon was displayed or implied, according to police. Police said the suspect is between the ages of 45 and 50, 5′7″ and 150 pounds.

Police Chief Brian Goss told Pioneer Press Tuesday afternoon that the suspect was not in custody and that the department is still searching for him and any information that could lead to his arrest.

Goss said the man left the bank on foot and was last seen heading north on Sayre Avenue near Cullom Avenue. The department is actively investigating the incident with the FBI.

Goss said the department would not disclose the amount of money stolen because the investigation is ongoing.

There are eight other banks along Harlem Avenue in Norridge between Montrose Avenue and Irving Park Road. Goss said there is no heightened caution for those nearby banks.