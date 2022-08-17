Norsk Hydro Shuts Aluminum Plant as Europe’s Power Woes Deepen

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s soaring costs for electricity have claimed another victim, with Norsk Hydro ASA planning to shutter an aluminum smelter in Slovakia at the end of next month.

The closure of the Slovalco facility adds to growing signs of stress across European industries including metals, as power prices surge to record highs. The region has already lost about half of its zinc and aluminum smelting capacity over the past year, mainly as producers have dialed back output, but Hydro and others are now moving to shut down plants entirely.

The sharp decline in European aluminum production hasn’t been enough to offset investor fears over the outlook for weaker demand as major economies tilt toward recession. China has also been shipping more aluminum, which has dropped more than 14% this year on the London Metal Exchange.

Hydro, Slovalco’s majority owner, said the closure was a response to adverse conditions including “high electricity prices, which show no signs of improvement in the short term.” The smelter was running at 60% of its 175,000-ton annual capacity, and would suffer substantial losses if it continued operations beyond 2022, the Norwegian firm said.

Industries from fertilizer to aluminum are being crippled by soaring energy costs as Russia squeezes gas flows to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine. Benchmark power prices surged to a fresh all-time high Tuesday as the worst energy crisis in decades looks set to persist well into next year.

On Tuesday, zinc prices rallied after one of the region’s biggest smelters said it would suspend output next month. Hydro also said production at another aluminum plant in Norway would be impacted by a strike starting on Aug. 22, adding to the strain on supplies.

Traders are also monitoring power issues in China, where Sichuan province -- a significant aluminum hub -- is rationing electricity amid soaring temperatures. China has boosted exports in recent months to help plug the gap overseas, and a reversal in that trend could underpin prices even as risks to demand grow.

Aluminum rose as much as 2% to $2,440.50 a ton on the LME, before trading at $2,406 by 9:46 a.m. local time. Zinc, which hit a two-month high on Tuesday, fell 2.1% to $3,593.50.

