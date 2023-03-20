Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Monkey Transcripts
·10 min read

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023

Operator: Greetings and welcome to Nortech's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Chris Jones. Please go ahead.

Chris Jones: Good morning and thanks operator and Happy St. Patrick's Day to everybody. I want to welcome everyone to our conference call today. First, Jay will begin with a review of our industry, our value proposition for customers and operational performance. And then I will review Nortech's Q4 and full year financial results and then turn it back over to Jay for his closing comments. And then we will open up the call for your questions. Before we continue though, please note that statements made during this call and the Q&A session maybe forward-looking regarding expected revenue, earnings, future plans, opportunities and other company expectations. These estimates, plans and other forward-looking statements involve unknown and known risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied on this call.

These risks, including those that are detailed in our most recent Form 10-K, maybe amended or supplemented. The statements made during this conference call are based upon information known by Nortech as of the date and time of this call and we assume no obligation to update the information in today's call. You can find Nortech's complete Safe Harbor statements in our SEC filings. And with that, I will turn it over to Jay for his opening comments.

Jay Miller: Thank you, Chris and happy St. Patrick's Day everyone. We are excited to discuss our 2022 results and we will do so shortly. But today, I want to take a little bit of time to take a step back and answer a simple question. What is Nortech's value proposition? Though what we do here at Nortech is complex, the answer to this question is relatively simple. We engineer and manufacture complex, low-volume, high-mix electromechanical systems, assemblies and components for medical, industrial and defense customers and we do so on a global basis, with plants in Minnesota, Monterrey, Mexico and Suzhou, China. Notably, we do not compete in the high volume, low mix space, which is dominated by larger companies like Benchmark and Plexus, admirable companies in their own right, whose factories churn off thousands of identical products everyday running multiple shifts.

In contrast to those huge firms, Nortech will setup production lines that might run for a week or two or maybe a month. We constantly take down lines and setup different lines. It's a fundamentally different business. And while we leverage some very sophisticated capital equipment in the production and testing, we primarily rely on our experienced high-skilled, high-enzyme workforce to produce these very complex technical solutions. A $2 million to $5 million order is significant for us. And while larger contract manufacturers won't take that business, it's perfect for Nortech. Our largest customer accounts for roughly 25% of our revenue. But after that, our next largest customer is about 7%. We can effectively serve customers of any size that fit our global low volume, high mix, mission-critical business model.

While Wall Street analysts may group all large and small EMS firms together, we do things that those larger firms cannot do or will not do. And candidly, they do things that we will not do. Occasionally, customers learn this fundamental difference in business philosophy in the hard way. We are currently negotiating with a medical customer that had first awarded their business to a large EMS firm. It was a relatively small contract for the relatively large EMS firm and the customer was neglected. Consequently, quality and communication both suffered. The complicated, complex manufacturing process and supply chain was a poor fit for that large company's high-volume, low-mix model. Frustrated, that customer then pulls its manufacturing back in-house.

Data, security, program
Data, security, program

Photo by Luke Chesser on Unsplash

But quickly recognizing and then managing all the suppliers they have taken on, the cash implications of managing a lot of new inventory and the complexity of their manufacturing process that customer is now talking to us and this situation fits Nortech perfectly. This simple story reflects what happens somewhat frequently. The Nortech team is very proud of what we do daily for our customers and we feel we do it very well. It starts with taking great care of each other as Nortech employees and taking great care of our families. It's also very important to us that we take very good care of our supplier partners by communicating with them openly and honestly and paying them on time 100% of the time. It also means that we strive to be good corporate citizens locally, nationally and globally.

We know that if we take great care of all these critical stakeholders, employees and our families, customers, supplier partners and our communities, we will also take great care of our shareholders. If there is a secret to our strong results in 2022, this is it. Now to explain our financials in more depth, we will turn it over to Chris. Chris?

Chris Jones: Alright. Thanks, Jay. So I will begin with the top line. And in Q4 2022, revenue totaled $35.6 million. This represents a 6.4% increase from revenue of $32.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and it's up slightly from the prior quarter, increases year-over-year coming from both higher volume and previous pricing actions. For the full year 2022, revenue totaled $134 million, a nearly 17% increase from revenue of $115 million in the full year of 2021. Nortech's revenue performance was driven by growth in net sales across all the markets that we serve. The medical market was up by about $13 million or 20% compared to 2021, with the majority of the increase coming from medical component products. In 2022, revenue from the industrial market was up $3 million or 9% from the prior year.

And last, our aerospace and defense markets were also up from prior year levels by 17.5% or $3 million. So as I mentioned earlier, the overall year-over-year revenue improvement across all our markets was primarily due to a combination of higher production volume and pricing adjustments. Q4 gross profit totaled $5.1 million or 14.3% compared to a gross profit of $2.7 million or 8% from the prior year quarter. The fourth quarter margin was down on a sequential basis, but we believe that over the long run, we are in a more stable gross margin position. For the full year 2022, gross profit of $20.5 million or 15.3% gross margin was up from adjusted gross profit of $11.2 million or 9.7% in the prior year. Notable in 2021 is that GAAP gross profit included the $4.7 million employee retention credit and so our adjusted gross profit excludes that non-recurring item.

The 83% year-over-year gross profit improvement and resulting 560 basis point improvement in year-over-year gross margin relates primarily to pricing actions to overcome inflationary cost pressures. Fourth quarter operating expenses totaled $4.4 million, which is a 23% increase from the fourth quarter 2021 operating expenses of $3.6 million and it was flat on a sequential quarter basis. The $800,000 increase in year-over-year operating expenses was driven primarily by a $347,000 increase in selling expenses related to engineering and marketing to drive new business bookings for future quarters. Next, the majority of the $382,000 increase in year-over-year G&A costs was due to necessary investments in IT, HR and analytical capabilities. And finally, a $174,000 increase in year-over-year research and development cost reflects continued investment in new technologies such as the Active Optical Xtreme cable platform.

For full year 2022, income tax expense was $1.5 million compared to $900,000 in 2021. The effective tax rate in fiscal 2022 was 42%, up from 12% in 2021. So, that's a large change in the tax rate. In 2022, the tax rate was driven by a valuation allowance from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act requirement to capitalize and amortize research and experimental expenditures in 2022. And in 2021, our tax rate was driven by the non-taxable PPP loan forgiveness. Fourth quarter EBITDA totaled $1.2 million, which is a significant increase over an EBITDA loss of $400,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year, EBITDA totaled $5.8 million, which is a $6 million improvement on an EBITDA loss of $200,000 in 2021. Both the fourth quarter and full year increases resulted primarily from previously discussed revenue and gross profit increases offset by investments in operating capabilities.

Moving on to the balance sheet and cash flow statement. First, in 2022, cash provided by operating activities was $5.4 million compared to cash used by operations of $4.5 million in 2021. Also notable in 2022, operating cash flow included the first of two $2.6 million payments from the IRS for the employee retention credit. The IRS is still processing Nortech's second ERC application and we hope to receive that payment at any time, but we have no visibility to when we receive that payment. We also have a $1.2 million of deferred social security tax payments that will offset the final $2.6 million ERC payment. During the fourth quarter, net working capital improved by about $1 million as inventory levels of $22.4 million declined slightly from the prior quarter.

Throughout 2022, we saw a gradual improvement in supply chain bottlenecks and component lead times. Nortech's supply chain team is working very closely with our customers and suppliers to ensure that the entire end-to-end supply chain is optimized for on-time delivery and working capital efficiency. We ended 2022 with $6.9 million of borrowings on our $16 million line of credit with Bank of America and we had unused borrowing availability of $8.4 million. We believe that our

Operator: Apologies, ladies and gentlemen, we seem to have lost volume from our speakers. Please wait one moment while we try to reconnect, and please bear with us. Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, please bear with us one moment while we fix this slight technical issue. In the meantime, I will reactivate the hold music until we have our speakers. Thank you. Thank you for your patience ladies and gentlemen. We are still trying to fix this issue. Thank you for your patience. We are still trying to fix this issue. Ladies and gentlemen, to apologize, we appear to be having a issue to reconnect to our speakers. So you can please bear with us. We will try and recheck, and see if we can get them back on the line. Thank you for your patience and please bear with us.

Once again, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your patience, we are still trying to reconnect to our speakers for today's call. Thank you for your patience. And I will update you again, shortly. Thank you for your patience, ladies and gentlemen. We are still trying to contract our speakers. Hopefully, their will be with us shortly. And we can resume the conference. Thank you again for your patience. Hello, is that, Chris?

See also 16 Countries that Produce the Best Nurses and 15 Biggest Private Security Companies in the World.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.

Recommended Stories

  • PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 15, 2023 Tony Righetti: Jennifer Tejada, PagerDuty’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer and Howard Wilson, PagerDuty’s Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that statements made on this call include forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it which involve […]

  • Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023 Operator: Good day and welcome to the Netcapital Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be open for questions and comments following the presentation. It is now my pleasure […]

  • JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 15, 2023 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the JOYY Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management’s prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. I’d […]

  • XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023 Operator: Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call for XPeng, Inc. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today’s conference call is being recorded. I will now turn […]

  • Yen drops, dollar on defensive as central banks seek to reassure markets

    Currency markets showed some cautious optimism after global authorities moved to stem contagion from a simmering banking crisis, with the safe haven dollar on the back foot and the yen tumbling amid a rebound in Treasury yields. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar jumped to a two-week high, while the euro edged higher for a third straight day. Over the weekend, the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England, Swiss National Bank, Bank of Canada and Bank of Japan announced joint action to enhance market liquidity.

  • Central banks try to calm markets after UBS deal to buy Credit Suisse

    Some of the world's largest central banks came together on Sunday to stop a banking crisis from spreading as Swiss authorities persuaded UBS Group AG to buy rival Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic deal. UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for 167-year-old Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses in a deal backed by a massive Swiss guarantee and expected to close by the end of 2023. Soon after the announcement late on Sunday, the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and other major central banks came out with statements to reassure markets that have been walloped by a banking crisis that started with the collapse of two regional U.S. banks earlier this month.

  • Want to Rack Up $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These supercharged income stocks, with an average yield of 11.47%, can generate $500 every three months from an initial investment of $17,500.

  • I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

    With inflation high and the market flailing, it can be challenging to figure out the best things to do with your money. "During economic downturns, it can be tempting to sell off your investment and...

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • The Fed is about to release its first policy decision since 3 banks collapsed. Here's what high-profile commentators and analysts say it will do.

    Another rate hike? A pause? Here's what some financial heavyweights see the Fed doing with interest rates as fears of a banking crisis grow.

  • UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion - FT

    UBS will pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources. The Swiss National Bank has agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse as part of the deal, the FT added, citing two people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.

  • 3 Surefire Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Build Wealth

    Dividend stocks outperformed non-dividend payers by a 2-to-1 ratio over the last several decades. According to data from Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research, dividend stocks managed 9.6% average annualized total returns since 1973 compared to a 4.8% return for those that don't pay dividends. The best returns tend to come from dividend growers and initiators (10.7% average annual total return).

  • Braced for Monday: Markets and investors on edge as UBS moves closer to reported $1 billion all-share deal for Credit Suisse.

    A Sunday report in the Financial Times said the offer price would be 0.25 Swiss francs a share, well below Credit Suisse's Friday closing price of 1.86 Swiss francs on Friday.

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 42% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is a world-leading producer of memory (DRAM) and storage (NAND) semiconductors for a variety of applications. Its chips power some of the world's favorite electronics, including 5G-enabled smartphones and data centers that host cloud-based online experiences. Micron's stock price is down 42% from its all-time high as weakness in the broader economy is pointing to a sharp contraction in the company's financials in fiscal 2023.

  • 15 Most Promising Dividend Stocks According to Analysts

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most promising dividend stocks according to analysts. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Promising Dividend Stocks According to Analysts. Financial markets are currently wavering following the SVB collapse and uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s roadmap to tame inflation. Some analysts […]

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Apple When Warren Buffett First Bought the Stock, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Many investors could be kicking themselves for not following the multibillionaire's lead with this stock.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett believes the average investor can outperform most professional money managers with this strategy.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Will Help You Sleep at Night

    A few years ago, telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) was not the kind of stock you could buy and forget. The company's foray into the media business was turning into an expensive disaster, muddling the results of the core wireless business. AT&T has since shed its media assets, completing its transition back to a pure telecom company last year with the spin-off of WarnerMedia.

  • Aggressive Stock Portfolio: 12 Stocks Picked by Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 aggressive stocks picked by hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to Aggressive Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks Picked by Hedge Funds. Aggressive investing isn’t for the faint hearted, especially during the current market turmoil where even the most stable companies are wavering […]

  • Credit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingUBS Group AG is offering to buy Credit Suisse Group AG for as much as $1 billion, a deal that the troubled Swiss firm is pushing back on with backing from its bigge