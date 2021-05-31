North accuses US of hostility for S. Korean missile decision

FILE - In this May 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden listens as South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. North Korea said Monday, May 31, the U.S. allowing South Korea to build more powerful missiles was an example of the U.S.'s hostile policy against the North, warning that it could lead to an “acute and instable situation” on the Korean Peninsula.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
HYUNG-JIN KIM
·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Monday the U.S. allowing South Korea to build more powerful missiles was an example of the U.S.'s hostile policy against the North, warning that it could lead to an “acute and instable situation” on the Korean Peninsula.

It’s North Korea’s first response to the May 21 summit between the leaders of the United States and South Korea, during which the U.S. ended decades-long restrictions that capped South Korea’s missile development and allowed its ally to develop weapons with unlimited ranges.

The accusation of U.S. policy being hostile to North Korea would matter because it said it won’t return to talks as long as U.S. hostility persists. But the latest statement was still attributed to an individual commentator, not a government body, suggesting North Korea may still want to leave room for potential diplomacy with the Biden administration.

“The termination step is a stark reminder of the U.S. hostile policy toward (North Korea) and its shameful double-dealing,” Kim Myong Chol, an international affairs critic, said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

“The U.S. is mistaken, however. It is a serious blunder for it to pressurize (North Korea) by creating asymmetric imbalance in and around the Korean peninsula as this may lead to the acute and instable situation on the Korean peninsula now technically at war,” he said.

The United States had previously barred South Korea from developing a missile with a range of longer than 800 kilometers (500 miles) out of concerns about a regional arms race. The range is enough for a South Korean weapon to strike all of North Korea but is short of hitting other neighbors like China and Japan.

Some South Korean observers hailed the end of the restrictions as restoring military sovereignty, but others suspected the U.S. intent was to boost its ally's military capability amid a rivalry with China.

“The U.S. act of giving free “missile” rein to south Korea is all meant to spark off arms race on the Korean peninsula and in its surrounding areas and check the development of (North Korea),” the commentator Kim said.

The North Korean reaction comes as the Biden administration shapes a new approach on North Korea amid long-dormant talks over the North’s nuclear program. During their summit, Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the U.S. review “takes a calibrated and practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy” with North Korea.

The North Korean statement criticized the Biden administration's review indirectly, saying the new policy was viewed by other countries “as just trickery.”

Recommended Stories

  • Alaska drilling project defended by Biden requires inserting giant chillers into melting permafrost

    The project was green-lit under the Trump administration

  • Ron DeSantis clashes with Florida’s cruise industry over vaccine checks

    ‘It’s a game of chicken and the cruise lines are not going to blink for a second in this game,’ maritime lawyer Mike Winkleman says

  • Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro’s Covid response

    Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the Covid crisis

  • Arizona Democrat stays mum on why she missed Capitol riot commission vote

    ‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says

  • At least 20 people were wounded and 2 dead after a shooting outside concert in Florida, police say

    Miami-Dade police said three people got out of an SUV and began shooting at a group of people who were standing outside an event venue early Sunday.

  • Tampa may have more offensive talent than Nashville, but Canes expect similar grind

    “It might be tighter in this series than the other series,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

  • Health workers sue Texas hospital over mandatory Covid vaccinations

    The workers claim the mandate violates the Nuremberg Code

  • German health ministers to discuss fines for cheating at coronavirus test centers

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Health Minister Jens Spahn and his counterparts in the 16 federal states will on Monday morning discuss control mechanisms for coronavirus test centers following fraud accusations, a ministry spokesman said on Sunday. Since allegations of fraud at several providers were made public earlier this week and Spahn said on Saturday that there will be stricter controls, a debate has started on how to control the test centres and who should be in charge. "Where cheating takes place, everyone must know that this can by punished quite severely," Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht told broadcaster ARD.

  • Just in Time for Pool Season: A Chlorine Shortage

    Stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, people who found themselves sitting on savings from canceled vacations and other cutbacks built pools in record numbers last year to make quarantine more enjoyable. Then a fire at the end of last summer caused a shutdown at the plant that produces most of the country’s supply of chlorine tablets. This year, the arrival of Memorial Day and pool season has industry experts warning of a shortage that threatens to disrupt backyard plans from coast to coast. “There is a very, very good possibility that we’re going to run out of chlorine tablets,” said Rudy Stankowitz, a swimming pool consultant and educator with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. “People should start looking into alternative methods of sanitizing swimming pools.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The shortage, which Stankowitz described somewhat hyperbolically as a “poolocalypse,” will affect residential pools more than public ones, which typically use different forms of chlorine. There are significant public health implications. Chlorine tablets are used to sanitize pools and to keep them free of algae and bacteria. Inadequately sanitized water can become turbid, making it a safety risk and a leading cause of drownings, Stankowitz said. “If somebody falls in, you might not see them, or they can get disoriented and not figure out how to get out,” he said. “There’s even been cases where pools were green enough that they looked like a lawn.” The chlorine shortage has caught some new pool owners like Stephanie Winslow off guard. Winslow was accustomed to spending hot days with her daughter and friends at a local public pool. When it closed because of the pandemic, she bought an aboveground pool for the cattle farm where she lives with her family in Philippi, West Virginia. “We get a lot of use out of it,” Winslow, an online college financial aid specialist, said. “We pretty much use it every day.” This spring, Winslow bought a month’s supply of chlorine tablets at Walmart for $26. After hearing about the shortage, she returned to buy enough to last through the summer, she said, but there were none available at Walmart or Ace Hardware. On Amazon, a bucket of tablets — the same size that had cost her $26 a week earlier — was listed for nearly $170. “It’s just a shame that something that’s supposed to be really fun for people come summertime to enjoy now is almost a hassle because you don’t know if you’re going to be able to use it or not the whole summer,” she said. Others have fared better. Nick Barboza, a recent Air Force retiree, built a pool in his backyard in San Antonio last May as a Mother’s Day gift for his wife, Julia. The purchase was possible, in part, because the pandemic had forced them to cancel their trips to Chicago and Hawaii. The pool “improved our family’s quality of life,” said Nick Barboza, whose children are 6, 13 and 18. “We use the pool in the summertime maybe six days a week,” he said. “We’re always in the backyard just hanging out, and it kind of brought the family together when we were stuck in the house.” The pool has a waterfall feature and is made of fiberglass, which requires less chlorine and fewer other chemicals. When he read about the chlorine shortage in a Facebook group this year, Barboza bought a 50-pound bucket of chlorine tablets from Sam’s Club — enough to last through the summer. Barboza’s pool was one of about 96,000 that were built in the United States in 2020, a 23% increase over the previous year, according to a report on the chlorine shortage that Goldman Sachs released last month. The report, which is based on a survey of regional pool retailers, estimated that 110,000 new pools would be built this year, the most “in a single year since the Great Recession.” In another report, research firm IBISWorld attributed the growth in pool construction to “social distancing guidelines and fears over the virus.” The addition of so many new pools might have been enough on its own to strain the chlorine supply. But the real trouble began in August, when a large fire broke out at a plant just west of Lake Charles, Louisiana, that is operated by Bio-Lab Inc., one of the country’s largest producers of pool and spa products. The fire, which happened after the plant had already been damaged by Hurricane Laura, burned for three days, releasing chlorine gas into the air and halting the production of chlorine tablets. Bio-Lab told the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board that about 835 tons of the tablets were stored at the plant when the fire started. A spokesperson for KIK Consumer Products, which owns Bio-Lab, declined to say how much of that was destroyed. Trichlor chlorine tablets are used to sanitize about 70% of the nation’s residential pools, Stankowitz said. He and other industry experts said that the Bio-Lab plant produced a majority of the country’s supply of the tablets. The resulting shortage was relatively unnoticed until recently as pools in Northern states began to open for the season and owners noted higher prices and purchasing limits at some stores. Of the 26 pool supply shops that were surveyed by Goldman Sachs, “15 expressed uncertainty or doubt when asked about whether they will have enough chlorine for pool season,” the report said. The spokesperson for KIK Consumer Products said the company was rebuilding the Bio-Lab plant. It will have 30% more production capacity and will be “well positioned to rapidly address the shortage” when it reopens next year, he said. Chlorine tablets are not the only way to keep a pool clean. Saltwater pools, for example, are equipped with a filtration system that uses electricity to generate chlorine, but retrofitting a pool can be prohibitively expensive, Stankowitz said. Less expensive options include adding chemicals like borate, which prevents algae, or liquid chlorine bleach. To reduce the need for chlorine, the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance, an industry trade group, advises people to shower before swimming, to keep pets out of the pool and to run the filter daily. It also recommends that people “shock” their pools — adding chemicals that raise the chlorine level enough to kill algae and bacteria — with liquid chlorine, calcium hypochlorite or potassium monopersulfate instead of chlorine tablets. Above all, pool owners should resist the urge to panic-buy chlorine, Stankowitz said. Doing so could risk making chlorine tablets as scarce as toilet paper was at the beginning of the pandemic. “If people start to hoard and people start to take in more supplies than they need,” he said, “that’s only going to make the problem grow worse.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • New mental health app focuses on helping people of color

    May is mental health awareness month and there is a new app being offered to help people of color get access to the help they need. Joining us with more is MyWellbeing CEO and Founder, Alyssa Pertersel.

  • Miami police chief calls for more gun control amid ‘scourge’ of shootings

    Miami police chief Art Acevedo calls the dual shootings in Miami-Dade ‘an indication of the problem we have with the scourge of gun violence in this country’

  • ‘Friends' reunion director responds to speculation about Matthew Perry's health

    Perry has been candid about his previous struggles with substance abuse during his time on the show.

  • A soldier who photographed World War II in Europe describes 6 of his photos that reveal the 'insanity of war'

    After nearly 80 years and more than a half-million photos, Tony Vaccaro still vividly remembers the pictures he broke US Army rules to take.

  • A Black woman in Michigan was issued a $385 ticket after her new neighbor called the police on her for loudly talking on a cellphone

    Diamond Robinson said she believes her neighbor targeted her because she is Black. "There's no way police should be called on me when I am on my own property."

  • Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone has warned that the former president must prepare to be indicted for fraud in the coming weeks

    GOP strategist Roger Stone has predicted that Trump will be indicted imminently for "bank fraud or tax fraud," he said in an interview with InfoWars.

  • Human remains found after plane crashes into Tennessee lake; all on board, including diet guru Gwen Lara, presumed dead

    Diet guru Gwen Lara and her husband were among 7 people aboard a plane that crashed into a lake; authorities said there appeared to be no survivors.

  • I'm an incarcerated person. I know for a fact that Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict isn't 'accountability,' it's just punishment

    In the wake of Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, the American public needs to understand the difference between accountability and punishment.

  • Anti-vaxxer sheriff's deputy dies from COVID-19 complications shortly after mocking the vaccine on Facebook

    "I have an immune system," said one of the social media posts that Daniel 'Duke' Trujillo had shared shortly before his death from COVID-19.

  • Why a couple veteran PGA Tour rules officials decided to make Colonial their last ride

    Colonial proved to be the perfect spot for PGA Tour rules vetearns Slugger White and Mark Russell to ride off into the sunset

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin: Democrats to 'move forward without the Senate' on Jan. 6 investigation

    Rep. Jamie Raskin: Democrats to 'move forward without the Senate' on Jan. 6 investigation