North Adams man charged with pursuit, meth possession

A North Adams man, who led authorities on a short-lived police pursuit in the early morning hours of Dec. 2, appeared in 2B District Court Dec. 3 for arraignment.

The Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 43-year-old Theron Meade Lickly II with third-degree fleeing/eluding police, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of ammunition by a felon.

Court records show that Hillsdale City Police Patrolman Eric Giacabone attempted to stop Lickly’s vehicle for a routine traffic stop when Lickly failed to stop, turning several times and attempting to elude the officer.

Lickly did eventually stop and during the investigation officers discovered suspected methamphetamine.

A four-inch bladed knife was concealed on Lickly’s person and he was in possession of ammunition despite previously being convicted of armed robbery in the state of Michigan.

Lickly entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment and requested a public defender represent him in the matters. He is tentatively scheduled for preliminary hearings in the 2B District Court within the next three weeks.

Judge Megan Stiverson set Lickly’s bond at $25,000 with 10-percent allowed for his pretrial release during arraignment.

Lickly faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted as charged.

