North Adams man jailed for weapons offenses

A North Adams man, who pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and possession of ammunition by a felon in January, was sentenced Monday to serve 12 months in the Hillsdale County Jail.

Theron Meade Lickly, 43, appeared in court Monday via video teleconference from the jail for sentencing and waived his rights to appear in person due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the jail.

Lickly’s sentencing advisory sentencing guidelines came in at 9-23 months for his fifth and sixth felony convictions and Judge Sara S. Lisznyai found it appropriate to opt for a local jail term over prison since it has been 20 years since his last conviction.

However, she did not place Lickly on probation.

“I don’t think that would be successful,” Lisznyai said.

Lickly’s case stemmed from a short-lived police pursuit in the early morning hours of Dec. 2, 2021, and he entered into a plea bargain on Jan. 10 offered by the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office who agreed to dismiss charges of possession of methamphetamine and third-degree flee/elude police.

Pursuant to that plea bargain, Lickly was not pursued as a habitual offender despite his criminal history.

Lickly admitted in January that he fled from an officer with the Hillsdale City Police Department in early December 2021 who attempted to stop his vehicle on Spring Street after he had left an apartment complex on Barr Street.

Lickly said that a passenger forced him to flee the attempted stop and said that he did eventually stop and the passenger — an unidentified male — ran on foot and was never apprehended.

However, Lickly, who was previously convicted of armed robbery in 2001, admitted to being in possession of a weapon during the incident.

“It was a hunting knife I was using for work earlier in the day and I hadn’t had a chance to put it back in my toolbox yet,” Lickly said.

He also admitted to possessing 9mm ammunition in a backpack in his vehicle that he was going to trade to his cousin for marijuana.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: North Adams man jailed for weapons offenses