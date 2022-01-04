A North Adams man who allegedly fled from the police in a short-lived pursuit in the early morning hours of Dec. 2, 2021, attempted to enter into a plea bargain Monday morning in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court unsuccessfully.

Theron Meade Lickly II, 43, was charged with third-degree flee/elude police, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of ammunition by a felon for the incident.

On Monday, Lickly attempted to plead guilty to one count of third-degree flee/elude police but his plea was rejected by Judge Sara S. Lisznyai.

Hillsdale County Prosecutor Neal Brady summarized Lickly’s plea attempt on Tuesday morning and said Lickly alleged a passenger in the back seat told him that he had a gun and to flee from the traffic stop. Brady confirmed that someone had ran from the vehicle when it eventually stopped but authorities were not able to catch the individual nor do they know his or her identity.

Lisznyai would not accept the guilty plea to the flee/elude charge as it appeared to have happened under duress, Brady said.

Court records show that Hillsdale City Police officers attempted to stop Lickly’s vehicle for a routine traffic stop when Lickly fled turning several times attempting to elude the officers.

Methamphetamine, a four-inch bladed knife and ammunition were discovered during the pursuing investigation.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: North Adams man plea attempt rejected