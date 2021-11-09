A North Adams man, arrested this summer on narcotics and weapons violations as a convicted felon, appeared in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court Monday for sentencing.

“I just want my life back,” said 44-year-old Shane Edward Mitchell, who pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon as a habitual second offense on Oct. 4.

Mitchell was arrested July 30 by the Michigan State Police during a traffic stop on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of ammunition by a felon and unlawful plate; Mitchell also had a civil warrant for his arrest at the time.

He pleaded guilty to a lesser crime charged as a habitual offender in a plea bargain arranged with the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office who agreed to dismiss all other allegations on Oct. 4.

In reviewing a pre-sentence investigation report prepared by the probation department, Judge Sara S. Lisznyai noted that Mitchell had one prior felony and six prior misdemeanor convictions on his record and added the prior felony dated back 26 years.

However, she also noted the amount of methamphetamine in his possession on the day of his arrest.

“I do understand your position on that,” Lisznyai said.

With advisory sentencing guidelines established at 0-11 months, Lisznyai ordered Mitchell be placed on felony probation with no upfront jail or prison time.

“You’re going to be given a chance here to see what you can do,” Lisznyai said, noting that Mitchell would have to attend substance abuse counseling and comply with numerous other terms of probation.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: North Adams man sentenced on weapon violation