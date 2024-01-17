North Alabama remains iced over as wind chill drops below zero Wednesday

Jan. 17—The frigid storm of 2024 moves into a third day Wednesday with projected wind chills below zero for north Alabama.

Meteorologist Kirk Weber, of the National Weather Service's Huntsville office, on Tuesday projected that temperatures in the Decatur area Wednesday morning would fall into the single digits with winds of 3 to 6 mph and gusts of 10 mph.

He predicted the wind chill early Wednesday will be between minus 5 and minus 10 degrees.

The extreme cold means another day of slick roads, schools closed, college campuses closed except for virtual instruction, and most government offices remaining shut down except for first responders.

Seth Burkett, spokesman for the Alabama Department of Transportation, said the sun on Tuesday helped state highways improve slightly as the temperatures warmed into the 20s after Monday night's low of 13 degrees with a wind chill of minus 5 degrees.

"Any of that moisture, if it doesn't get dried by the wind, is going to stay on the pavement and freeze into black ice (Tuesday night)," Burkett said.

Despite the slick roads, Decatur Fire Chief Tracy Thornton said the department responded to several minor wrecks and medical calls Monday night, the worst being when a vehicle hit a tree on McEntire Lane Southwest. Daphne Ellison of Limestone County EMA reported no wrecks in that county Tuesday, but said roads remain iced over and impassable.

Weber said temperatures are expected to rise Wednesday into the upper 20s and possibly go above freezing "for an hour or two. This might help evaporation a little on exposed pavement, but then it will get cold again when the sun goes down."

Spokesman Scott Fiedler said the Tennessee Valley Authority's electrical system "is operating normally," and there are no plans for rolling blackouts.

Fiedler said output reached 29,453 megawatts at about 6 p.m. Monday, and they're expecting a big jump in the next few days.

He said they're projecting the system will hit a record output of 36,000 megawatts at 8 a.m. Wednesday, which would be 3,000 megawatts more than the previous record in August 2017.

He suggested the public can help by delaying major electrical usage between 6 and 10 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

"It would help if residents delay using large appliances like ovens, stoves, air fryers and clothes washers," he said. "This will help ensure grid stability."

Weber said temperatures will be very cold Wednesday night, but area residents will get a brief break Thursday with temperatures increasing into the 40s.

This warmer day for residents will be short-lived, with another cold front moving into the area Thursday night, he said.

"Unfortunately, we won't get much of a break," Weber said. "We'll get some rain Thursday night that could turn into sleet after midnight."

Weber said temperatures will return to the single digits Friday morning, and the cold will stick around for another 48 hours.

