North Alabamians sound off on gaming bill, legislation headed to senate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For the first time in 25 years, people in Alabama may get their say on legalized gambling in the state later this year.

The annual legislative session began less than two weeks ago, but the House of Representatives wasted no time passing legislation to approve casino gambling sending a comprehensive gaming package that also includes sports wagering and a state lottery to the Senate.

Alabama House passes gaming bills, moves it to state senate

The gaming bill is a first of its kind and some people across North Alabama like Nathan Whorf believe sports betting in particular will significantly enhance sporting experiences.

“Georgia and Alabama games, I would be betting on that all day, it always makes the game more fun to watch when you got some skin in it. I always enjoy it when I play fantasy, I enjoy it so much more to watch the game, it makes me way more excited and I have a lot more fun,” Whorf told News 19.

A public vote on gambling that included a lottery proposal last made an appearance on state ballots in 1999 but was unsuccessful. People living in the Tennessee Valley like Howard Rochelle feel a lottery would keep more money in the state while providing benefits.

He believes it also would prevent his fellow Alabamians from traveling elsewhere to purchase lottery tickets.

“I think legalizing and regulating gambling and lottery, and more income for the state is a good idea. We do have where a lot of people leave the state and go and spend their money in a different state, which ends up funding other things such as their education,” Rochelle said.

Rochelle says the state’s education could be helped in a big way by the funding it would receive from a lottery. He explained how the decision to bring legalized gambling to the Yellowhammer State should ultimately be up to the people.

“The responsibility for making a gaming bill in Alabama rests on us the voters and the more that we get a unified voice, I think the faster we can get some benefits out of it as well,” Rochelle said.

Governor Kay Ivey has said she would support the gaming bill that passed the house this week. If the measure passes the Senate, it could appear on the state’s ballots for people to vote on come November.

