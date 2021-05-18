North Allegheny teacher accused of dragging 6-year-old girl with Down syndrome won't face criminal charges

May 18—A teacher at North Allegheny's Hosack Elementary School who was placed on administrative leave May 4 while McCandless police investigated allegations that a young girl with Down syndrome was dragged across the floor during a gym class will not face criminal charges, according to authorities.

The McCandless police department began investigating the April 26 incident, which was recorded on surveillance video, after a ChildLine incident report was filed, according to police Chief Ryan Hawk.

The district has not released details about the alleged incident or the teacher and student involved, but the principal did inform parents by letter that a "staff member has been placed on administrative leave" and that "the district is cooperating fully with local law enforcement as allegations are investigated."

The chief said detectives viewed security video of the class that showed the incident as described, but "after a thorough investigation, and in consultation with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, no criminal charges will be filed at this time."

Mike Manko, a spokesman for Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala, said after McCandless police consulted with the the DA's office "we concurred with their opinion that there is nothing in the behavior on the video that rises to the level of a criminal charges."

The girl's mother told the Tribune-Review on May 4 that the incident involved her 6-year-old daughter, who is nonverbal and works with speech, occupational and physical therapists.

She said the district waited four days before informing her about the incident and shared a roughly four-second video clip of what occurred.

She said the clip shows the teacher leading her daughter by hand toward an adaptive bicycle. When the girl refused and sat down on the floor, the teacher forcefully grabbed her by the arms and dragged her toward the bike. When she continued to resist, she was dragged by the ankles, lifted up and forced to sit on the adaptive bicycle.

The woman said there were two other adults in the room, but neither intervened. One of the witnesses notified the principal and the special education teacher, which prompted the investigation by district officials, the girl's mother said.

District officials did not comment on the specific incident, but acting Superintendent Patrick O'Toole issued a statement saying that the district "takes all matters involving our students and staff very seriously."

"While federal privacy laws prevent us from sharing details and confirming specified information, we are working with local law enforcement and will follow district policies to address these matters based on our investigation," he wrote.

The child's mother said while her daughter has returned to school, she has "regressed" and gets upset when she is getting ready for class. She said the teacher has not returned to school.

On the advice of her attorney, the woman declined to comment on the decision not to charge the teacher.

