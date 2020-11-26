North America $1792.6 Billion Excavator Market Outlook to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Excavator Market Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall construction industry in North America is estimated to grow to USD 1792.6 Billion by the year 2024, which gives ample scope for the excavator markets to commence into the market.



In North America, the construction industry is the major contributor to the economy and is to grow more in the forecasted period. The governments in the region are focusing more on boosting the infrastructure in the transportation and the power sectors. The need for prosperity has channeled the finances towards the manufacturing of the construction types of equipment, leading it to grow in the future.



The excavator market is not wholly spread in the region and is concentrated over only certain countries. Even though the region is highly developed, the demand for large scale earth moving equipment shows a constant increase. It is the world's largest dozer and grader market in volume terms; more than other major emerging markets, where such equipment would be sold in large numbers for new-build infrastructure projects.



The North American excavator market started at USD 8.68 Billion in the year 2014 and has been observed at more than USD 9 Billion in 2019.



The off road vehicles and the heavy equipment used for heavy operations tasks such as lifting, material handlings, excavation, and others are mainly driven by residential, commercial, and industrial development, public-private partnership and global economic growth.



The excavator market is to witness substantial growth owing to rising investments in the construction sectors. Excavators are hydraulic equipment that consists of a house and undercarriage with a bucket attached to its arm. An upswing in the number of large scale projects such as mining, road transportation, and port building, construction in the oil and gas sectors have led to the surge in demand for excavators. Excavator rental services are one of the major emerging trends that allow users to meet their requirements and get maximum utilization without heavy capital investments.



The CAGR of North America remains much unaffected when compared to the other regions. With the constant fluctuation in the market, the CAGR remains under 3% over the period. The majority share comes from the US, which occupies more than 3/4th of the market. Following the US is Canada and Mexico, both expected to have an increase shortly.



MAJOR COMPANIES PRESENT IN THE MARKET



Caterpillar, Hitachi Constructions, JCB, John Deere, Komatsu, Terex, Volvo Construction Equipment



CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT

Base year: 2018-2019

Historical year: 2013-2014

Estimated year: 2019-2020

Forecasted year: 2024-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Global Excavator Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Application

3.2.2. By Machinery type

3.2.3. By Region

3.2.4. By Country

3.2.5. By Company



4. North America Excavator Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Application

4.2.2. By Machinery type

4.2.3. By Country

4.3. US Excavator Market Outlook

4.4. Canada Excavator Market Outlook

4.5. Mexico Excavator Market Outlook

4.6 Rest Of North America Excavator Market Outlook



5. Excavator Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.2 Key Challenges



6. Market Trends & Developments



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Caterpillar Private Limited

7.2 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

7.3 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd

7.4 John Deere Ltd

7.5 Komatsu Ltd.

7.6 Terex Corporation

7.7 Volvo Construction Equipments



8. Strategic Recommendations



