North America Fruit Snacks Market to hit $1.8 billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

The North America fruit snacks market is expected to cross USD 1.8 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. owing to its high fiber content and nutritional benefits.

The surge in consumer preference for nutrient enriched processed food is fuelling the North America fruit snacks industry growth. Increasing product availability in diverse fruit options offering low sugar and low-calorie options is anticipated to augment the business expansion up to 2026. High fiber content to meet the daily nutritional requirements and reduce the chances of diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity is supporting the fruit snacks consumption among all age groups.

Cold pressed bars and strips accounted over 15% share in 2019. Benefits such as the ability to produce smooth texture, tender mouthfeel, and soft bite driving segment growth. Moreover, cold-pressed bars and strips type also helps the fruit snacks to resemble taste like consuming real fruit and helps retain its beneficial properties and nutritional value in products. Increasing awareness pertaining to improved nutrient intake as compared to hot extrusion process is likely to support the segment growth.

Some major findings of the North America fruit snacks market report include:

Increasing competitiveness leading to availability of large number of products.

Rising lifestyle disorders including heart diseases, cancer, cholesterol, blood pressure, and other cardiovascular problems owing to lack of balanced diet is supporting the fruit snacks market expansion.

Rise in consumer awareness pertaining to health benefits of the product.

Favourable regulations pertaining to improve the fruit consumption to meet the daily nutrient requirements is augmenting the business expansion.

Some of the key market players manufacturing fruit snacks include Kellogg’s, Promotion in Motion/Welch's, Mount Franklin Foods, General Mills, SunOpta, Kind LLC, That's it Nutrition, and Crunchies Natural Food.

Berry fruits contribute a major share over 25% to the North America fruit snacks market share in 2019. The segment share is dominated by strawberry. Strawberries are sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, and are an excellent source of Vitamins A, C & E, hence are widely utilized by fruit snacks manufacturers. Moreover, the presence of vitamins, fiber, and predominantly high levels of antioxidants known as polyphenols in strawberries, also provides protection from cancer and heart diseases, lowers blood pressure, and increases HDL (good) cholesterol in the body.

Online stores are anticipated to be the fastest growing distribution network over the forecast timeframe, witnessing over 4.6% CAGR up to 2026. The fruit snacks manufacturers are utilizing a mix of online and offline medium for attaining higher sales and wider reach. For instance, General Mills has partnered with online retailers such as foodservicedirect.com and numerous offline distributors for the sales of numerous flavours of fruit snacks. Key factors such as price competitiveness, convenience, and extensive product variety is fuelling the product sale through online stores.

The U.S. dominates the North America fruit snacks market share in 2019. Rising per capita consumption of fruit-based snacks in the U.S. owing to the shift in consumer lifestyle and ease product availability across numerous retail stores and online platforms in the country will further fuel the overall North American industry size. Technological advancements in the fruit processing industry towards improved product taste and quality is likely to augment the product adoption over the projected timeframe.

