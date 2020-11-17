North America mHealth market size to cross USD 113 billion by 2026

The latest business intelligence report on ‘North America mHealth market’ is detailed scrutiny of this business sphere with respect to various aspects such as growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Moreover, it charts the growth graph of this industry vertical for 2020-2026 based on inferences from the augmentation history and latest development trends.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to seasoned experts, North America mHealth market is projected to exceed a valuation of USD 113 billion by the year 2026. Proliferation of mobile devices, rising penetration of internet, growing presence of healthcare-focused wearable device manufacturers especially in the U.S., and adoption of e-prescription systems are major driving forces of the industry.

Further, the research document is segregated into several sections, including platform type, application scope, end-user scope, regional bifurcation, and competitive landscape, in order to simplify the comprehension of overall market size. Additionally, it takes into consideration the impact of Covid-19 and its after-effects to aid industry parkers in effective decision-making.

Further, increasing necessity for patient monitoring services owing to mounting burden of chronic diseases, and rapidly spreading coronavirus infection has bolstered the demand for mHealth solutions across North America. In fact, nearly 2,000 healthcare providers in San Francisco are currently using mHealth wearables with temperature monitoring feature to identify people infected with coronavirus.

Despite the positive outlook of mHealth market in North America, factors such as concerns pertaining to efficacy of certain devices, low technological awareness, and complications regarding data privacy & security are obstructing the industry expansion.

Platform type review:

Mobile apps segment garnered a valuation of USD 7,877.2 million and generated majority of North America mHealth market revenue in 2019. High utilization of smartphones and healthcare apps along with rising cases of long-term diseases, and increasing health consciousness among people are contributing to the segment growth.

Application scope:

Disease and epidemic outbreak tracking application of North America mHealth industry is projected to register a CAGR of 41% during the analysis period. Rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity, particularly in the U.S., coupled with growing adoption of online diagnostic and consultation tools for diseases amid the Covid-19 pandemic are enhancing the segmental share.

End-user overview:

According to trusted records, North America mHealth market size from physicians segment was worth USD 3,431.1 million and held the largest revenue share in 2019. Rising digitalization in healthcare settings and increasing medical expenditure will continue drive the segment growth over the projected timeline.

Regional outlook:

On the geographical front, Canada mHealth industry accounted a sizeable revenue share in 2019 and is predicted to register 42.8% CAGR during 2020-2026. Increased pervasiveness of chronic diseases like hypertension, obesity, and CVDs, along with easy accessibility to mHealth devices & services, favorable government initiatives, strong presence of mHealth providers, and ongoing R&D activities are contributing to regional industry growth.

North America mHealth Market Platform Type Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Mobile Apps

Wellness Management

Lifestyle and Stress

Diet and Nutrition

Exercise and Fitness

Health Condition Management

Medication Reminders

Disease Specific

Healthcare Providers/Insurance

Women’s Health and Pregnancy

Wearable Devices

Blood Glucose Monitors

Fitness Devices

Neurological Monitors

Cardiac Monitors

Body & Temperature Monitors

Respiratory Monitors

Others





North America mHealth Market Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Education and Awareness

Communication and Training

Disease and Epidemic Outbreak Tracking

Diagnostics and Treatment

Remote Monitoring

Remote Data Collection

Others





North America mHealth Market End-User Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Patients

Physicians

Research Centers

Pharmacies

Insurance Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Tech Companies

Government

Others





North America mHealth Market Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

United States

Canada





North America mHealth Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Bayer AG

BioTelemetry, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Masimo Corp.

CardioNet, Inc.

Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Apple, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.





Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology

1.1. Methodology

1.2. Market definition

1.3. Forecast parameters

1.4. Data sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. mHealth industry 3600 synopsis, 2015 - 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Platform trends

2.1.3. Application trends

2.1.4. End-use trends

2.1.5. Regional trends

Chapter 3. mHealth Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 - 2026

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5. Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 4. North America mHealth Market Value, By Platform

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Mobile Apps

4.2.2. Wellness Management

4.2.2.2. Diet and Nutrition

4.2.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2.3. Lifestyle and Stress

4.2.2.4. Exercise and Fitness

4.2.3. Health Condition Management

4.2.3.2. Disease Specific

4.2.3.3. Medication Reminders

4.2.3.4. Women's Health and Pregnancy

4.2.3.5. Healthcare Providers/Insurance

4.3. Wearable Devices

4.3.2. Fitness Devices

4.3.3. Blood Glucose Monitors

4.3.4. Cardiac Monitors

4.3.5. Neurological Monitors

4.3.6. Respiratory Monitors

4.3.7. Body & Temperature Monitors

Chapter 5. North America mHealth Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Communication and Training

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Education and Awareness

5.4. Diagnostics and Treatment

5.5. Disease and Epidemic Outbreak Tracking

5.6. Remote Data Collection

5.7. Remote Monitoring

Chapter 6. mHealth Market Size, By End-use

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Physicians

6.3. Patients

6.4. Insurance Companies

6.5. Research Centers

6.6. Pharmacies

6.7. Biopharmaceutical Companies

6.8. Government

6.9. Tech Companies

Chapter 7. North America mHealth Market Share, By Country

