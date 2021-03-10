North America seeing drop in COVID-19 infections, Brazil surge worrying, says PAHO

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sao Paulo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - New COVID-19 cases continue to decline in North America, but in Latin America infections are still rising, particularly in Brazil where a resurgence has caused record daily deaths, the the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday.

"We are concerned about the situation in Brazil. It provides a sober reminder of the threat of resurgence," PAHO director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing. She said cases are on the rise in nearly every Brazilian state.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Franklin Paul)

