North America Telecoms (Mobile & Fixed) Market Report 2019-2024 - 2G & 3G Will Shut Down by 2023, Allowing the Spectrum to be Refarmed

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The North America Telecoms Market: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The total telecoms revenue growth in North America will mainly be driven by revenue growth from both mobile services and fixed broadband services. In this report, the analyst analyses how various operator strategies will affect different areas of the telecoms market in North America.



This report and associated data annex provide:

a 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for North America and for the two countries in the region

and for the two countries in the region an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for the two countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between the two countries

a summary of results, key implications, and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.

Key performance indicators

Connections

Mobile

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone,

non-smartphone

Fixed

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other

Fixed and mobile voice traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Revenue

Mobile

Service, retail

Prepaid, contract

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Handset voice, messaging, data

Fixed

Service, retail

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, business services

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

ARPU

Mobile



SIMs, handset

Prepaid, contract

Handset voice, data

Key Topics Covered



Executive summary and recommendations



Fixed broadband revenue will be the main contributor to telecoms revenue growth in North America between 2018 and 2024

between 2018 and 2024 The telecoms market in North America is reasonably mature and will grow more slowly than the rest of the economy in the region between 2018 and 2024

is reasonably mature and will grow more slowly than the rest of the economy in the region between 2018 and 2024 Geographical coverage: 4G and 5G will be the only mobile technologies used in the region by 2023; 2G and 3G will shut down, allowing spectrum to be refarmed

Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets



Key recommendations for telecoms operators

Regional forecasts and cross-country comparison

Market context: the economies in Canada and the USA have been growing at a slow pace, and may fall into recession in the coming years

and the have been growing at a slow pace, and may fall into recession in the coming years Key mergers, acquisitions, and market entries

Key drivers at a glance for each North America market



Market overview: revenue growth in the telecoms market will be limited due to declines in wholesale and fixed voice revenue

Mobile: the number of 5G connections will grow rapidly once 5G handsets become more widely available and 5G network coverage grows

Mobile: growth in the number of connections will be the main driver of revenue growth because mobile ARPU will remain largely constant

Mobile: low levels of competition in the mobile segment will lead to slow but stable growth in mobile revenue during the forecast period

Fixed: fixed revenue will grow during the forecast period despite a large decline in voice revenue, mainly due to growth in the number of NGA connections

Fixed: fixed broadband ASPU will increase between 2018 and 2024 due to a lack of competition and because consumers are willing to pay more for faster services

Fixed: fixed broadband will be the main driver of revenue growth in the fixed segment thanks to growth in both ARPU and household penetration

Specialist business services: enterprise business revenue growth will be driven by revenue from non-operators that provide other business services

IoT: the total IoT value chain revenue will grow considerably over the forecast period, but connectivity revenue will only account for a small proportion

Pay TV: cord-cutting will continue in North America , and traditional pay-TV service revenue will decline

Individual country forecasts



Canada : the total service revenue will continue to grow, driven by a lack of competition in the fixed broadband market

: the total service revenue will continue to grow, driven by a lack of competition in the fixed broadband market Canada : the number of fixed broadband connections will continue to increase as operators expand their networks to underserved areas

: the number of fixed broadband connections will continue to increase as operators expand their networks to underserved areas Canada : the lack of challengers to the established operators will keep fixed broadband ASPU at a high level, but mobile ARPU growth will be limited

: the lack of challengers to the established operators will keep fixed broadband ASPU at a high level, but mobile ARPU growth will be limited Canada : forecast changes

: forecast changes USA : the mobile sector will be the main driver of telecoms revenue growth thanks to an increase in mobile penetration during the forecast period

: the mobile sector will be the main driver of telecoms revenue growth thanks to an increase in mobile penetration during the forecast period USA : fixed broadband ASPU is forecast to grow between 2018 and 2024, mostly because of the low level of competition in the market

: fixed broadband ASPU is forecast to grow between 2018 and 2024, mostly because of the low level of competition in the market USA : the potential merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is creating a lot of uncertainty in the market and may lead to a decline in competition

: the potential merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is creating a lot of uncertainty in the market and may lead to a decline in competition USA : forecast changes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7g6rpb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:





Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-telecoms-mobile--fixed-market-report-2019-2024---2g--3g-will-shut-down-by-2023-allowing-the-spectrum-to-be-refarmed-300965562.html

SOURCE Research and Markets