North American companies notch another record year for robot orders

Timothy Aeppel
·3 min read

By Timothy Aeppel

(Reuters) - North American companies struggling to hire workers in the tightest labor market in decades brought on more robots last year than ever before, with many earmarked for new electric vehicle and battery factories under construction.

Demand for robots appears to have slackened near the end of the year, though, raising questions about how strong 2023 will be in the face of shifting household consumption patterns and the rising interest rates engineered by central bankers to bring high inflation under control.

Companies, overwhelmingly located in the United States but including some in Canada and Mexico, ordered just over 44,100 robots in 2022, an 11% increase over the previous year and a new record, according to data compiled by the Association for Advancing Automation, an industry group also known as A3. The value of those machines totaled $2.38 billion, an 18% increase over the prior year, according to the data.

The "labor shortage doesn't seem to be letting up," said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. Many companies, scrambling to find workers amid the lowest U.S. unemployment rate since 1969, see automation as a quick fix.

Burnstein said there was a visible slowdown in orders at the end of the year, which raises a question about how 2023 will evolve. "The fourth quarter was really propped up by the strength in the auto industry," he said. "We saw a falling-off in non-automotive" orders.

A shift away from pandemic-era consumer behavior likely played a role in the orders drop-off in some segments, he added. "You saw companies like Amazon put a pause on building new warehouses, which means they probably canceled or delayed purchases of new automation."

Supply chain problems may also have distorted last year's results. Burnstein said robot makers saw some customers place extra orders during the COVID-19 health crisis - just to ensure they would get part of what they needed.

(Graphic: North American robot orders: https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-ECONOMY/ROBOT/lbvggbzaqvq/chart.png)

AUTO SECTOR DRIVES DEMAND

More than half of last year's orders came from automakers and their suppliers - a group that has long led the way in automation of U.S. factories.

New plants for electric vehicles, batteries and battery recycling have been announced since the beginning of 2021 at a cost of $160 billion, according to Atlas Public Policy, a U.S.-based research group working with automakers and environmental groups.

Most robots ordered last year will be used for material handling - an expansive category that includes all types of movement and handling of goods inside factories and warehouses.

Closure Systems International Inc's sprawling plant in Crawfordsville, Indiana, for instance, recently automated the job of packing and sealing boxes at the end of the assembly line. The company produces closures used for things like soda bottles and food packages.

Next up are "auditor" jobs. Machines in the Crawfordsville plant spit out new caps faster than a machine gun, so workers called auditors currently sit in small booths along the line, constantly checking that specifications are met.

Brad Bennett, the company's senior vice president of global operations, said small robots will soon be installed in the booths to do the inspection work. "We won't have to reduce people," he said. Those workers will move to other tasks.

The new machines will help avoid what happened during the pandemic, he said. "During COVID, we were literally running with 30% of the plant down because we couldn't get a $15-an-hour guy to show up."

(Reporting by Timothy Aeppel; Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Phase-3 Drill Program Now Underway on the Solar Lithium Project in Nevada, Directly Bordering American Lithium Corp.

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2023) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") wishes to announce the Phase-3 drill program is now underway on the 100-percent owned, 8,135-acre Solar Lithium Project in Nevada, directly bordering American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project (See map below). The Company has already received approval from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for up to 22 additional holes. To ...

  • Peru Halts Rate Hikes in Unexpected Move as Unrest Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru unexpectedly halted its steepest-ever series of interest rate hikes as violent unrest paralyzes swathes of the economy and dents the growth outlook. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela

  • Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing

    By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of massive casting machines, also known as gigapresses, to make large single pieces of vehicle underbodies, streamline production and reduce the work of even robots. This has helped it become the most profitable battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker.

  • South African rugby player killed by Hawaii police had CTE

    A Black former professional rugby player from South Africa shot by police months after moving to Hawaii suffered from a degenerative brain disease often found in American football players and other athletes subjected to repeated head trauma, autopsy results show. The finding could help explain Lindani Myeni’s bizarre behavior before the deadly 2021 confrontation with Honolulu officers. It also offers another layer of detail about a shooting that gained international attention during heightened calls for police reform following the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

  • Avian influenza strain discovered in mammals, World Health Organization monitoring spread

    While H5N1 influenza, more commonly known as bird flu, can be transmitted to mammals, the World Health Organization says the risk to humans remains low and the organization is closely monitoring the spread. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joined Anne-Marie Green and Seth Doane to discuss the virus, the use of ChatGPT in the health care sector and answer medical questions from the public.

  • JPMorgan lays off hundreds of mortgage employees -source

    JPMorgan Chase & Co has cut hundreds of mortgage employees, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, hours after the company announced plans to hire some bankers. "We regularly review our business and customer needs and adjust our staffing accordingly – creating new roles where we see the need or reducing positions when appropriate," a Chase spokesperson told Reuters. In an interview with Reuters, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the outlook for hiring remains up at the bank when asked about plans for jobs given cuts at other Wall Street banks.

  • Twitter is shutting down its free API, here's what's going to break

    Once Twitter shuts off free access to its API, thousands of apps, research projects, bots and other services will stop functioning

  • Record number of used electric cars are sold in 2022

    A record number of second-hand electric cars were sold last year as a jump in production feeds through to the used market.

  • Lawsuit alleges officers who beat Tyre Nichols beat another man three days earlier

    A new lawsuit alleges that just three days before Memphis police officers beat 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in a traffic stop that turned deadly, the same five officers were involved in violently beating another Black man during an arrest. The suit was filed by Monterrious Harris, who allegedly was bleeding from the head and had his…

  • Spy balloon shows Chinese effort to 'reshape the international order': U.S.

    STORY: "The PRC is the only competitor with the intent and means to reshape the international order"A top U.S. diplomat on Thursday told Congress that a Chinese spy balloon that floated across the United States last week was part of an effort by the People's Republic of China, or P-R-C, to alter the global status quo."Last week the American people saw the latest example of that reality, after the U.S. government detected, closely tracked, and shot down the PRC's high altitude surveillance balloon that had entered our territorial airspace in clear violation of our sovereignty and international law."Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that President Joe Biden's decision to shoot down the balloon demonstrated American resolve."We will always act decisively to protect the American people. We will never hesitate to defend U.S. interest in the rules-based international order. We will confront the dangers posed by the PRC with resolve and keep demonstrating that violations of any country's sovereignty are unacceptable."The public spectacle of the Chinese balloon drifting over the United States last week sparked outrage in Washington and brought into sharp focus the challenge posed by China to the United States and its allies.The high-altitude device entered U.S. airspace first over Alaska, crossed over Canada, and re-entered the United States above Montana. A U.S. fighter jet shot down the balloon over open water off the coast of South Carolina.Lawmakers from both parties have demanded answers as to why Biden didn't bring down the balloon earlier."This administration owes Americans answers not only on what happened this week, but on what steps they're going to take to ensure that this never happens again."Democratic Senator John Tester chairs a Senate subcommittee that heard testimony from military and Defense Department staff on efforts to track and bring down the balloon.Pentagon officials said they were able to monitor the balloon's path and protect and conceal areas sensitive to U.S. national security."Again, a key part of the calculus for this operation was the ability to salvage, understand, and exploit the capabilities of the high-altitude balloon and we look forward to sharing that with you in the classified session and also openly as we learn more."On Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning dismissed U.S. charges that the balloon was part of a worldwide spying fleet, saying that allegation could be part of a "U.S. information war against China."Beijing has said the balloon was designed for civilian meteorological and scientific purposes and had strayed into U.S. airspace.At a briefing for reporters on Thursday, senior FBI officials said they'd so far recovered very limited physical evidence from the balloon and did not yet have enough information to assess its capabilities.State Department said the United States is exploring taking action against entities that may have provided components to China's People's Liberation Army, supporting the incursion by the balloon into U.S. airspace.

  • Most millennials and Gen Z are hiding their spending habits from their partners. Many consider that worse than physical cheating

    Gen Z and millennials are more secretive than older generations when it comes to finances in relationships.

  • Domestic dispute in North Austin leads to death of woman

    A domestic dispute in North Austin has lead to the death of a young woman. Police said a young man is hospitalized and in critical condition.

  • Yahoo to cut more than 20% of staff in strategic shift

    Yahoo intends to lay off more than 20% of its staff as it changes the way it approaches its work in advertising technology

  • Scorpions’ ‘Wind Of Change’ Video Hits One Billion Views On YouTube

    The band's legendary power ballad was originally uploaded to the platform in November of 2009.

  • Coast Guard rescues 25 people trapped on 2 separate ice floes on Great Lakes

    Two major ice floe rescues occurred Monday on the Great Lakes off the coasts of Sherwood Point, Wisconsin, and Sebewaing, Michigan, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

  • The stock market has runway to continue its rally until April - and then investors should expect to feel the pain of weak corporate earnings, veteran strategist says

    "The first half of the year will be better than the second half of the year," veteran market strategist Joe Terranova warned.

  • The new ChatGPT clones from Google and Microsoft are going to destroy online search

    Sure, AI chatbots will save you time finding things on the web. But they're also going to lie to you.

  • Steelers DT Cam Heyward offers ringing endorsement of Mike Tomlin

    Cam Heyward brags that his head coach is a supreme motivator.

  • Detroit Pistons tankfest game vs. San Antonio Spurs: Time, TV channel, more info

    Detroit Pistons game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the San Antonio Spurs

  • Analyst Report: Intuitive Surgical Inc

    Intuitive Surgical designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci robotic surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the U.S. and internationally. The da Vinci system enables surgeons to perform a wide range of surgical procedures with shorter recovery periods and higher patient comfort. ISRG was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.