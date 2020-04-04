North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from six analysts covering North American Construction Group is for revenues of CA$687m in 2020, implying a perceptible 4.4% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plummet 27% to CA$1.05 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$757m and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$1.81 in 2020. The forecasts seem less optimistic after the new consensus numbers, with lower sales estimates and making a pretty serious decline to earnings per share forecasts.

TSX:NOA Past and Future Earnings April 4th 2020 More

The consensus price target fell 19% to CA$17.50, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values North American Construction Group at CA$23.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CA$8.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 4.4%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 13% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 10% annually for the foreseeable future. The forecasts do look comparatively optimistic for North American Construction Group, since they're expecting it to shrink slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Sadly they also cut their revenue estimates, although at least the company is expected to perform a bit better than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of North American Construction Group.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple North American Construction Group analysts - going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

