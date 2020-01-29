North American Diesel Genset Market, 2015-2025 - Commercial Applications Observe the Highest Revenue

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Diesel Genset Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by KVA Ratings, by Applications, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

According to this research, the North America Diesel Genset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.



North America's diesel genset market is anticipated to grow at a moderate pace on the back of improving power infrastructure. Rising concerns to avoid power failure coupled with high power demand is further projected to trigger the progression of the North America diesel genset market over the coming years.



Among all the North American countries, the USA is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, Canada would witness high growth projections in the region over the coming years on account of increasing demand for diesel gensets to provide the power solution to a growing number of commercial and housing projects. The rising number of immigrants in the country, as a result of favorable visa policies adopted by the government, is further anticipated to propel housing sector growth leading to an increased demand for diesel gensets.



Commercial application has been observed as the highest revenue-generating segment in the region owing to a surge in demand for office spaces and rising healthcare sector projects. Moreover, the application is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period on account of an increasing number of data centers and telecom towers to support the telecommunication sector in the region. The growing tourism industry in the area would further push the growth of the hospitality sector, which would surge the demand for diesel gensets over the coming years.



Key Highlights of the Report

North America Diesel Genset Market Size and North America Diesel Genset Market Forecast, until 2025

Historical Data of North America Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of North America Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, until 2025

Historical Data and forecast of USA and Canada Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, for the Period 2015-2018

and Canada Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, for the Period 2015-2018 Market Size & forecast of the USA and Canada Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, until 2025

and Canada Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, until 2025 Historical Data and forecast of USA and Canada Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, by kVA rating, for the Period 2015-2018

and Canada Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, by kVA rating, for the Period 2015-2018 Market Size and forecast of USA and Canada Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, by kVA rating, until 2025

and Canada Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, by kVA rating, until 2025 Historical Data and forecast of USA and Canada Diesel Genset Market Revenues, by Applications, for the Period 2015-2018

and Canada Diesel Genset Market Revenues, by Applications, for the Period 2015-2018 Market Size and forecast of the USA and Canada Diesel Genset Market Revenues, by Applications, until 2025

and Canada Diesel Genset Market Revenues, by Applications, until 2025 Market Share, By Companies

Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Landscape

Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. North America Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1 North America Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

3.2 North America Diesel Genset Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Countries, 2018

3.3 North America Diesel Genset Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.4 North America Diesel Genset Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. North America Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. North America Diesel Genset Market Trends



6. US Diesel Genset Market Overview

6.1 US Country Indicators

6.2 US Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

6.3 US Diesel Genset Market Revenue & Volume Share, By KVA Rating (2018 & 2025F)

6.3.1 US 5-75 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

6.3.2 US 75.1-375 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

6.3.3 US 375.1-750 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

6.3.4 US 750.1-1000 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

6.3.5 US Above 1000 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

6.4 US Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2018 & 2025F)

6.4.1 US Commercial Diesel Genset Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.4.2 US Industrial Diesel Genset Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.4.3 US Residential Diesel Genset Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.4.4 US Transportation and Public Infrastructure Diesel Genset Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.5 US Diesel Genset Market Key Performance Indicators

6.6 US Diesel Genset Import Statistics

6.6.1 US Import of Less than 75 kVA Diesel Gensets, By Country, 2018

6.6.2 US Import of 75 - 375 kVA Diesel Gensets, By Country, 2018

6.6.3 US Import of Above 375 kVA Diesel Gensets, By Country, 2018



7. Canada Diesel Genset Market Overview

7.1 Canada Country Indicators

7.2 Canada Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

7.3 Canada Diesel Genset Market Revenue & Volume Share, By KVA Rating (2018 & 2025F)

7.3.1 Canada 5-75 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenue & Volume (2015-2025F)

7.3.2 Canada 75.1-375 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

7.3.3 Canada 375.1-750 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

7.3.4 Canada 750.1-1000 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

7.3.5 Canada Above 1000 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

7.4 Canada Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2018 & 2025F)

7.4.1 Canada Commercial Diesel Genset Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.4.2 Canada Industrial Diesel Genset Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.4.3 Canada Residential Diesel Genset Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.4.4 Canada Transportation and Public Infrastructure Diesel Genset Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.5 Canada Diesel Genset Market Key Performance Indicators

7.6 Canada Diesel Genset Import Statistics

7.6.1 Canada Import of Less than 75 kVA Diesel Gensets, By Country, 2018

7.6.2 Canada Import of 75 - 375 kVA Diesel Gensets, By Country, 2018

7.6.3 Canada Import of Above 375 kVA Diesel Gensets, By Country, 2018



8. North America Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment

8.1 North America Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Countries, 2025F



9. North America Diesel Genset Market Competitive Landscape

9.1 North America Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical and Operating Parameters

9.2 US Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018

9.3 Canada Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018



10. Company Profiles

