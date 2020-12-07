North American Mobile Asset Management Market to 2025: COVID-19, More Affordable Technologies, and Higher Customer Expectations are Driving New Sales

The "North American Mobile Asset Management Market Continues Steady Growth Across Multiple Use Cases, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For the purposes of this study, mobile asset management offerings are defined as solutions that use wireless tracking devices and cellular, location, and sensor technologies to remotely locate and monitor moveable assets that are outside of a company's four walls. Rich data analytics can also be included. The typical mobile asset management solution includes a hardware tracking device, sensors, application software, cellular data network service, and a web-based administrative portal.

Key market trends, adoption dynamics, and potential growth opportunities are examined.

Revenue forecasts are provided for three product categories: 1) Field Equipment Tracking solutions, 2) Trailer and Container Tracking solutions, and 3) High-Value Cargo Tracking solutions. The total market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% over 2019-2025.

The mobile asset management industry continues on a strong growth trajectory in North America, thriving in today's business environment by identifying and pursuing a series of new, profitable use cases. A high percentage of North American companies have moveable assets located outside of their four walls, representing a sizeable investment on the companies' part. The utilization of GPS location tracking (MAM's most basic capability) has been highly effective in protecting these assets from theft. However, customer needs are becoming more complex, expanding from simple location tracking to also include sensor monitoring, rich analytics, and more predictive and proactive planning.

Current MAM solution users will want to remain current on product enhancements and the growing mix of industry participants. High-potential new business prospects should be aware of the increased affordability and benefits of these solutions. All stakeholders will want to track trends, partnership opportunities, and evolving customer needs.

Challenges to industry growth in today's mobile asset management market include:

  • Customers anticipating a grueling change management experience

  • Concerns regarding scalabilit

  • Customers' perceived lack of expertise regarding these offerings

  • Worries regarding the cost of these solutions

  • Gaps in LTE-M network coverage, especially for users that require national and international reach

  • Lack of powerful data analytics capabilities as customer needs become more sophisticated

Companies interviewed for this study include:

AT&T, CalAmp, Fleet Complete, OnAsset Intelligence, Spireon, and Verizon.

Key Issues Addressed

  • Who are the current key participants (vendors and channels) in this sector?

  • What is the current distribution mix?

  • What is the revenue forecast for the mobile asset management market as a whole and for each of the three product categories investigated - Field Equipment Tracking, Trailer and Container Tracking, and High-Value Cargo Tracking?

  • What impact is the COVID-19 pandemic expected to have on uptake?

  • What are three top strategic imperatives impacting today's mobile asset management industry?

  • What are the four increasingly rich layers of functionality into which mobile asset management solutions are stratifying?

  • Who are key competitors in each of the three major mobile asset management product categories?

  • What are three major growth opportunities in this industry?

  • What are the major growth drivers and growth constraints in today's mobile asset management industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative 8

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Asset Management Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Asset Management

  • Mobile Asset Management Scope of Analysis

  • Mobile Asset Management Segmentation

  • Key Competitors for Mobile Asset Management

  • Key Growth Metrics for Mobile Asset Management

  • Distribution Channels for Mobile Asset Management

  • Growth Drivers for Mobile Asset Management

  • Growth Restraints for Mobile Asset Management

  • Forecast Assumptions - Mobile Asset Management

  • Revenue Forecast - Mobile Asset Management

  • Revenue Forecast by Product - Mobile Asset Management

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Mobile Asset Management

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Mobile Asset Management

  • Competitive Environment - Mobile Asset Management

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Field Equipment Tracking

  • Key Growth Metrics for Field Equipment Tracking

  • Revenue Forecast - Field Equipment Tracking

  • Forecast Analysis - Field Equipment Tracking

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Trailer and Container Tracking

  • Key Growth Metrics for Trailer and Container Tracking

  • Revenue Forecast - Trailer and Container Tracking

  • Forecast Analysis - Trailer and Container Tracking

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - High-Value Cargo Tracking

  • Key Growth Metrics for High-Value Cargo Tracking

  • Revenue Forecast - High-Value Cargo Tracking

  • Forecast Analysis - High-Value Cargo Tracking

6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Mobile Asset Management

  • Growth Opportunity 1: OEM Partnerships to Expand Reach, Neutralize Adoption Barriers, and Increase Revenues, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Expanding Down-Market to Create a New Revenue Stream, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Asset-Management-as-a-Service to Capture New Markets and Increase Profitability, 2020

7. Next Steps

