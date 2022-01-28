North Andover Coronavirus Cases, Positive Rate Fall

NORTH ANDOVER, MA — North Andover's coronavirus case count and positive test rate are both rapidly falling, according to the latest Department of Public Health town-by-town report.

The town reported 634 coronavirus cases over two weeks Thursday, down from 1,007 in the prior report. The positive test rate fell from 20.4 percent to 16.66 percent.

According to the town's own report, there were 99 active cases Thursday, down from 171 a week prior.

>>MA Town-By-Town Coronavirus: Virus Receding Across The State

As of Thursday, 76.3 percent of North Andover residents are fully vaccinated and another 9 percent have received one shot. Forty-two percent of residents have been boosted.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at 412-265-8353 or chris.huffaker@patch.com.



This article originally appeared on the North Andover Patch