North Andover man arraigned on 32 counts of molesting girls

Dustin Luca and Julie Manganis |, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·1 min read

Jun. 16—NORTH ANDOVER — A North Andover man and physical education teacher at Saltonstall School in Salem, Massachusetts, from 2015 to 2018 was arrested at his home Wednesday night and arraigned Thursday on 32 counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Daniel Hakim, 36, plead not guilty to all counts following a recent grand jury investigation. He was ordered in Salem District Court on Thursday to be held on $200,000 cash bail, with orders that he undergo GPS monitoring if he posts bail and that he not contact victims or their families.

The news sent shockwaves through the Salem Public Schools community after city officials announced it first to the Saltonstall School community Thursday morning, ahead of Hakim's arraignment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top SC judge wants to revoke Alex Murdaugh's law license

    The South Carolina Supreme Court wants to revoke the law license of attorney Alex Murdaugh, saying there is overwhelming evidence he stole millions of dollars from his clients even though more than 70 criminal charges against the prominent lawyer have not been resolved. Also still unresolved are the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, more than a year ago. No one has been charged in their deaths, which have led to at least a half-dozen investigations into Murdaugh, his family and his finances that resulted in indictments that Murdaugh stole $8.5 million from people who hired him.

  • Campus sex assault rules fall short, prompting overhaul call

    What Karla Arango says started as a dorm-room sexual assault got even worse as word spread around campus. Arango’s experience in her first year at Northern Kentucky University highlights what experts see as deep-seated problems with Title IX, the 1972 federal civil rights law that prohibits sexual discrimination in education. Heralded as a gamechanger for female college athletes, the law also is supposed to protect sexual assault and harassment accusers like Arango, giving them options like moving dormitories or even getting their attackers removed from the school.

  • Biologists reconstruct ancient genome of E. coli bacteria from the gallstone of a 16th century mummy

    Researchers analyzed the mummified remains of an Italian nobleman who died in 1586, and whose well-preserved body was recovered in Naples in 1983.

  • Putin’s Advocate for Child Welfare Is Straight-Up Stealing Kids in Ukraine, U.K. Says

    Wikimedia CommonsA Russian official tasked with ensuring the well-being of children is responsible for the “barbaric” kidnapping of thousands of Ukrainian kids swept up in forced adoptions in Russia, the British government said Thursday.After months of warnings from Ukrainian officials about children literally being snatched from their homes, Vladimir Putin’s children’s rights commissioner was singled out by the British Foreign Office in its latest list of sanctions related to the war in Ukraine

  • Drunk driver who maimed South Dade principal freed from prison. She’s in trouble again

    Seven years ago, a drunk driver named Marilyn Aguilera drove onto a crowded West Miami-Dade baseball field, plowing into a popular high school principal. The crash cost him his legs. Aguilera pleaded guilty and went to prison for five years.

  • Renton police woman accused of forcing spa employee into sex work

    According to the victim, she accepted what she thought was a legitimate offer of employment from Q Spa at 4508 NE 4th Street. When she showed up, she said they wouldn't let her leave and told her she was expected to perform sexual services for clients.

  • Canada actor, ex-'Riverdale' star charged in mother's murder also allegedly plotted to kill PM Trudeau

    Canadian prosecutors revealed that Riverdale actor Ryan Grantham, who pleaded guilty to murdering his mother, also allegedly plotted to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

  • 5 members of family killed in Colorado crash were returning from birthday party

    Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, and Godines’ parents, Emiliano and Christina, were killed Monday when they were struck in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 25. They had traveled from Wyoming to celebrate Aaron Godines’ birthday.

  • 9-year-old girl ‘executed’ by mom’s ex-boyfriend during argument, Texas police say

    The 9-year-old’s mom says they were watching a movie together before the man arrived unannounced.

  • Arrest warrant issued for man who attacked Filipino family at North Hollywood fast food drive-thru

    An arrest warrant has been issued for the man who threatened and physically attacked a Filipino family at a fast food drive-thru in North Hollywood, California. Nicholas Weber, 31, was ordered to appear in court on June 8 after he made racist remarks and physically attacked Gabriel Roque and his family at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Victory Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on May 13. Weber was reportedly taken to the hospital after the incident and was released by the police on the same night of the incident.

  • One Surprising Theory Why the Philippines Has Very Few Mass Shootings—Despite Easy Access to Lots of Guns

    Political and criminal homicides are common in the Philippines, indiscriminate shootings aren't

  • Video Shows Black Teen With Hands Up When Shot by Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutAn unarmed 13-year-old Black boy had his hands raised in the air when he was gunned down by a Chicago Police Department officer in May, new surveillance video obtained by The Daily Beast shows.In the video, the teen—known only by his initials A.G.—ran off the sidewalk and into the light of a gas station parking lot with his hands raised in the air before turning around to his right.It is then that the boy is gunned down by a Chicago Police Department

  • Judge orders GOP candidate Ryan Kelley to surrender his guns, over his objections

    Surrendering firearms has been a standard condition of release for defendants charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Deputies find abandoned infant twins after mom crashes car on I-20 in East Texas

    A Texas mother accused of abandoning her babies after a car crash has been arrested. One baby was found in the car and another in a home.

  • Professor Indicted In Murder Of Boston Cop Boyfriend After Allegedly Running Him Over In Snowstorm

    A Massachusetts adjunct professor will stand trial for the alleged murder of her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, whom she allegedly ran over and left to die during a winter storm earlier this year. Karen Read, 42, was indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury on June 9 and was arrested at her Mansfield home later that day, prosecutors said in a press release. She was charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision. Read pleaded not guilty to t

  • Three children abandoned on island during camping trip, SC cops say. Mom faces charges

    A boater found the kids near the Georgia border, officials said.

  • Feds Reveal Chilling Note Buffalo Mass Shooter Left for His Parents

    Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via GettyPayton Gendron, the 18-year-old white supremacist charged with killing 10 people in upstate New York last month, left a handwritten note to his parents apologizing but stating that he “had to commit this attack” because he cared “for the future of the White race,” federal prosecutors revealed on Wednesday.FBI agents discovered the chilling note in Gendron’s bedroom in Conklin, New York after he opened fire at Black shoppers at a Tops Friendly Market on M

  • Inmate planned to strangle Ghislaine Maxwell in her sleep at Brooklyn jail, lawyer says

    NEW YORK — One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s fellow detainees at the Brooklyn federal lockup plotted to murder her, a defense lawyer said in a court filing Wednesday aimed at lightening Maxwell’s sentence on sex trafficking charges for procuring young women for Jeffrey Epstein. “(One) of the female inmates in Ms. Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money ...

  • From the testimony of detective Kamesha Baker in the Deshaun Watson cases, three key points emerge

    Although Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was not indicted on any of 10 criminal complaints made against him, Houston Police Department detective Kamesha Baker testified last week that she believed based on her investigation that Watson committed multiple crimes. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports has obtained a copy of the Baker deposition transcript, which is not [more]

  • Innocent people say they were tased by police after shooting at Stony Creek Metropark

    A crowded day at the beach transformed into an all-out shooting scene. Thankfully, police say no one was shot - but a couple people FOX 2 spoke with, say they got caught up in the aftermath.