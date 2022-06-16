North Andover man arraigned on 32 counts of molesting girls

Jun. 16—NORTH ANDOVER — A North Andover man and physical education teacher at Saltonstall School in Salem, Massachusetts, from 2015 to 2018 was arrested at his home Wednesday night and arraigned Thursday on 32 counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Daniel Hakim, 36, plead not guilty to all counts following a recent grand jury investigation. He was ordered in Salem District Court on Thursday to be held on $200,000 cash bail, with orders that he undergo GPS monitoring if he posts bail and that he not contact victims or their families.

The news sent shockwaves through the Salem Public Schools community after city officials announced it first to the Saltonstall School community Thursday morning, ahead of Hakim's arraignment.